Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced to five years in prison, he told waiting reporters outside court that he would appeal and said: “This injustice is a scandal.”

Nicolas Sarkozy went on to say “I ask the French people- whether they voted for me or not, whether they support me or not- to grasp what has just happened. Hatred truly knows no bounds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicolas Sarkozy also said: “If they absolutely want me to sleep in jail, I will sleep in jail, but with my head held high.”

Nicolas Sarkozy, who was the president of France from 2007 until 2012, was found guilty of criminal association in a plot from 2005 to 2007 to finance his campaign with funds from Libya in exchange for diplomatic favours. He was however acquitted of all other charges, which included corruption and illegal campaign financing.

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy with his wife Carla Bruni arrives for the verdict in his trial for illegal campaign financing from Libya for his successful 2007 presidential bid, at the Tribunal de Paris courthouse in Paris, on September 25, 2025. Photo: Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

The former president of France has been banned from holding public office and ordered to pay a €100,000 fine. As he entered the court room, Nicolas Sarkozy was accompanied by his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, his three adult sons were also present.

Who is Carla Bruni-Sarkozy?

Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, who is still best known as Carla Bruni, is a singer-songwriter and fashion model. Rather than just being a fashion model, Carla Bruni was a former supermodel and although she did not appear in George Michael’s Freedom video (it featured Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford and Tatjana Patitz), Carla Bruni did walk the runway with them to the sound of the song as a tribute to Gianni Versace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After leaving the modelling world behind, Carla Bruni became a successful songwriter and singer and wrote several songs for Julien Clerc, as well as releasing her own album, ‘Quelqu’un M’a Dit.’

When asked by Town & Country magazine, ‘Did modeling help you feel more comfortable in public-as First Lady or a performer?’ Carla Bruni said: “The modeling helped me very much when I was first lady because it helped me to cope with the pictures, to cope with having such a public life.

How did Carla Bruni and Nicolas Sarkozy meet, do they have children together?

Nicolas Sarkozy and Carla Bruni met at a dinner party in 2007 and married on February 2, 2008. Carla Bruni gave birth to their daughter Guilia at a Paris clinic in 2011.

Who were Nicolas Sarkozy’s first and second wives, who are his sons?

Nicolas Sarkozy’s first wife was Marie-Dominique Culioli , the couple had two sons together, Pierre and Jean and divorced in 1996. He then married Cécilia Ciganer-Albéniz and they had a son, Louis together. They were together for around 9 years before splitting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How old are Nicolas Sarkozy and Carla Bruni, how tall are they?

Nicolas Sarkozy is 70 and Carla Bruni is 57. Nicolas Sarkozy is reportedly 5ft 5in or 5ft 6in whereas Carla Bruni is 5ft 9in.

Who is Olivier Sarkozy?

Olivier Sarkozy is a banker who is the half-brother of Nicolas Sarkozy. He was married to Mary-Kate Olsen and the couple married in 2015. Two years later, in an interview, Mary-Kate Olsen told Net-A-Porter’s Porter magazine that “We don’t need so much time to sit and think and ponder. But then I have a husband, two step-kids and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner. I ride horses on the weekends. You find the thing that helps you relax and if you don’t have it, you have to look for it. Or you get burned out and then you’re not productive.”

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy divorced in January 2021,