Pop star Katy Perry, who was previously married to Russell Brand, split from Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom this month, six years after getting engaged. In a joint statement, the couple said that they “have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting.”

The statement also said: “They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is-and always will be-raising their daughter, with love, stability and mutual respect.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019 and the couple are parents to daughter, Daisy Dove. Orlando Bloom also has a son, Flynn, with former wife Australian model Miranda Kerr.

Katy Perry was recently seen out at a restaurant with Justin Trudeau. Days after dining with Katy Perry, the former Canadian prime minister was photographed at her concert in Montreal, Canada. Photos of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s dinner were published by TMZ and the couple reportedly spent two hours together.

If Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry are dating, they wouldn’t be the first politician and celebrity to date or even marry. Justin Trudeau’s own father, Pierre Trudeau who died at the age of 80 on September 28, 200, once reportedly dated actress Barbra Streisand and Kim Cattrall.

In her memoir My Name is Barbra, Barbra Streisand revealed that she first met Pierre Trudeau in 1968 at the premiere of her film Funny Girl. When they met, Barbra said: "Trudeau was very dapper, intelligent, intense ... kind of a combination of Albert Einstein and Napoleon (only taller). And he was doing important work. I was dazzled.”

In her memoir, she also said: "He was so elegant, yet totally unpretentious and perpetually curious ... an adventurer who had backpacked through the Middle East and Asia as a young man," and also revealed that "And he had real charisma, generating so much excitement before and after his election that the Canadian press gave it a name ... Trudeaumania."

Steisand and Trudeau began a relationship when Trudeau was 50 and Streisand was 27. However, Barbra realised something was not right and said: But for me, there was something missing. My brain was in love, but not my body."

Despite not being in a romantic relationship any more, the pair remained in touch and when he passed away, she said: "When he died later that year, the world lost a great leader ... and I lost a great friend."

Pierre Trudeau also reportedly briefly dated Kim Cattrall and is not the only politician who has dated or married a celebrity. NationalWorld takes a look at some politician/celebrity pairings.

