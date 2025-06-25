A fitness coach featured in a recent MrBeast challenge died unexpectedly during the filming of a weight-loss competition.

Tyler Wall, 38, passed away on February 18, 2025, in Greenville, North Carolina, about 80 days into the production of the YouTube video titled “Lose 100 LBS, Win $250,000!” The video, released on Saturday, followed participant Pal Majd’s journey to lose 100 pounds within a year—with Wall serving as his trainer and close mentor throughout the process.

His death later ruled an accident caused by mitragynine toxicity, according to an official death certificate.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the unexpected passing of Coach Tyler Wall,” reads the tribute in the video. “Coach Wall was a remarkable individual whose kindness and genuine spirit touched all who knew him. His loss has left our hearts heavy with grief.”

MrBeast and his team consulted Wall’s family before deciding to release the footage. “With grace and wisdom, they expressed that Tyler would have wanted his message of hope and positivity to continue reaching others, even in his absence,” the description stated.

Pal Majd, visibly shaken by the news of Wall’s death in the video, said: “We're not pulling the plug on this. I can't let him down.” He ultimately completed the challenge in 178 days.

The death certificate lists Wall’s cause of death as “Mitragynine Toxicity,” referring to an overdose of a substance found in the kratom plant (Mitragyna speciosa), which can mimic the effects of opioids and is associated with a high risk of addiction. The manner of death was officially recorded as an “Accident.”

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, addressed the emotional weight of the project on social media, saying: “I thought this was going to be a normal video, but it ended up being one of the most emotional and powerful pieces (of) content I've ever filmed.”

He wrote under the Youtube video: “In loving memory of Coach Tyler Wall, a true source of kindness and inspiration.”

What is mitragynine toxicity?

Kratom (Mitragyna speciosa) is a Southeast Asian tree whose leaves contain mitragynine, a chemical with opioid-like effects. While it's often used for pain relief and to manage withdrawal from opioids, depression, and anxiety, there is no solid scientific evidence to support these uses. According to WebMD, kratom shares serious safety risks with opioids and has been banned in some places due to these dangers. The US FDA advises against its use.

Research from the University of Missouri School of Medicine indicates that mitragynine affects the central nervous system and may cause respiratory depression, seizures, psychosis, and even death when overdosed.