Footage has emerged of Tyson Fury being escorted out of a pub before collapsing outside

Footage has emerged of heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury being escorted out of a pub in Morecambe, Lancashire, before he collapsed outside. The former world champion, who lost his title to Oleksandr Usyk last month, was seen being led out by two security staff on Friday evening after having one drink too many at the Nowhere bar. The footage obtained by the Sun shows Fury on his knees, bumping his head on a lamp post outside.

The 35-year-old boxer, estimated to be worth £300 million from his successful career, had been partying with friends and fans at the venue, which offers drinks for just £2.50 until 11pm. However, staff decided he was too intoxicated and gently encouraged him to return to his £1.7 million mansion, which he shares with his wife Paris and their seven children.

A source close to Fury revealed that he had not had a drink for over a year and "had a couple too many and wasn’t feeling too well either." Some fans jokingly speculated that Fury was still feeling the effects of his ninth-round knockdown from his split-decision loss to Ukrainian Usyk.

Comments on social media ranged from jokes about his condition to praise for the door staff's bravery. Others expressed sympathy for Fury enjoying his downtime before his next fight against Usyk later this year.

Earlier that evening, Fury had enjoyed drinks with fans at the Strawberry Gardens pub in Morecambe. DJ Scott Shearing defended Fury, recounting how the boxer happily posed for pictures with dozens of fans and even gave one young girl £20.

Shearing shared a picture of Fury online and praised him for his down-to-earth nature and willingness to engage with fans, despite being a public figure. Posting a picture of Fury online, he added: “I’m sure you’ve all seen the video of Tyson Fury being escorted out of Nowhere on FB. Lots of people with plenty to say.

“The man is a bl**dy legend, multi millionaire and yet he is still just like you or me. He goes out shopping, just like you. Goes to the pub just like you, maybe gets drunk just like you too. I get he is a public figure but he is only human.

“I take my hat off to him as everywhere he goes people ask him for photos when he’s just out like everyone else to relax and unwind he always obliges. He was in the Strawbs Fri for a good few hours and they were all singing and keeping to themselves.

“Lots of people asked to have their picture taken with him. He took the time to do this in fact a young girl I know had her picture with him and he gave her £20. The man has a heart and feelings for god sake. In boxing he is a legend regardless of his last fight however he is proud to live in Morecambe and always mentions us.

“Money and fame can bring its own problems when the temptation for excess of anything is there and available, be it buying fancy cars, houses or going out drinking it must be hard to cope with mentally. Don’t get me wrong I wouldn’t turn it down but your every move is in the spotlight.

“He has his own demons with mental health and all that goes along with it but let’s show the man some respect for his achievements and love of Morecambe. We should have a statue on the prom celebrating him not putting him down at every opportunity!!!”