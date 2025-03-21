Members of the punk rock band UK Subs have revealed they were denied entry to the US and detained.

Bassist Alvin Gibbs shared details of the incident in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Gibbs, along with bandmates Marc Carrey and Stefan Häublein, were deported back to the UK after their detention.

Only vocalist Charlie Harper was allowed entry, and he proceeded to perform the band’s scheduled show in Los Angeles with a group of stand-in musicians.

Gibbs recounted how, upon landing at LA airport with his partner, he was flagged for questioning. He was informed that the flagging was due to two reasons: first, he had an incorrect visa, and second, there was another undisclosed reason.

“I can’t help but wonder whether my frequent, and less than flattering, public comments regarding their president and his administration played a role – or perhaps I’m simply succumbing to paranoia,” he said.

The UK Subs, a pioneering British punk rock band, have been vocal critics of Donald Trump and his policies, frequently making political statements during their live performances.

“What followed was far from pleasant,” Gibbs said. “Two police officers escorted me to another section of LAX, where I found Stefan and Marc already detained in a cold holding pen, along with a group of Colombian, Chinese, and Mexican detainees. My luggage, phone, and passport were confiscated.”

Gibbs explained that he was called for a second interview at 4am, hours after initially landing at 7pm. His partner waited 25 hours for him to be released. “By the time we were escorted on to the flight at 8 p.m. the next day, I had gone without sleep for well over a day, surviving only on a pot noodle and a couple of cups of tea.”

Although Gibbs expressed relief that Harper had been allowed into the country to perform, he is reluctant to attempt to return to the US in the future. “It seems my relationship with the country is over for the foreseeable future,” he said.

This comes amidst ongoing reports of people being barred from the US for various reasons, including a French scientist who claimed he was denied entry due to anti-Trump comments he had made.