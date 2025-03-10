A former Championship footballer has been found guilty of raping a woman while she was asleep - and now faces being thrown behind bars.

Oluwasanmi Odelusi, 31, who previously played for the likes of Bolton Wanderers, MK Dons, and Coventry City before retiring in 2020, attacked the 27-year-old during her visit to London from the United States in November 2021, according to evidence heard at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

According to the Daily Mail, prosecutor Charles Evans told the court that the assault took place while the victim was asleep in her bed at an Airbnb, after meeting Odelusi and a friend during a night out. Following a trial, a jury convicted Odelusi by a ten-to-two majority.

He has been released on conditional bail and is due to be sentenced in May.

Odelusi denied the charges, maintaining that the victim was awake and had given consent. The court was told that he first encountered the woman while out clubbing in London that year.

During the evening, Odelusi engaged in consensual sex with the victim’s friend after being invited into her bed. But, after some time, she asked him to stop, which the court heard he did. He then entered the victim’s room and raped her at around 6am.

According to the court, the woman awoke to find someone having sex with her but was unable to speak. Afterward, Odelusi returned to the friend’s room, while the victim went back to sleep.

The victim later gave a statement to the Metropolitan Police.