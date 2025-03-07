Footballer, 24, appears in court charged with rape and other sexual offences as club breaks silence

A footballer has appeared in court after being charged with rape and other sexual offences.

Harry Butters is accused of imprisoning and sexually assaulting a woman over the age of 16 in March. The 24-year-old recently appeared for a hearing at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court.

The charges against Butters include two counts of sexual assault, one count of rape, and one count of false imprisonment.

The offences are alleged to have taken place on March 2 in the Darlington area. Butters, who plays for Darlington FC’s under-23 team, has been released on conditional bail and is set to appear at Teesside Crown Court next month.

As part of his bail conditions, he is required to follow an electronically monitored curfew from 7 pm to 7 am. Meanwhile, Darlington FC has suspended him while legal proceedings are ongoing.

A spokesperson for the club said: "The player is suspended until further notice."

This season, Butters has played 21 matches, including Darlington’s 5-0 victory over Crook Town Youth on March 1.

