A footballer played in a League One match just hours after admitting in court to causing a cyclist's death in a tragic crash.

Mansfield Town striker Lucas Akins, 36, was driving his Mercedes G350 near Huddersfield when he struck 33-year-old Adrian Daniel. The cyclist was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries but sadly passed away ten days later on March 27, 2022.

Akins appeared at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (March 4), where he pleaded guilty to causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving. Shortly after his court appearance, he was on the pitch for Mansfield Town in their goalless draw against Wigan.

Speaking after the game, manager Nigel Clough defended his decision to start Akins. He said: “We've known about it for some time, it's not just happened but we're not in a position to comment.”

The court heard that the incident occurred on March 17, 2022, while Adrian was cycling through the village of Netherton. Prosecutor Carmel Pearson told the court that the Crown had accepted Akins' plea and had told the victim’s family.

Akins has been granted bail and will return to court for sentencing on April 24.

The striker began his career at Huddersfield Town’s youth academy, making his first-team debut in 2007. He later played for Northwich Victoria, Hamilton Academical, Partick Thistle, Tranmere Rovers, and Stevenage.

After spending eight years at Burton Albion, Akins signed with Mansfield Town in January 2022.