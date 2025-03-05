Liam Roberts was sent off for Millwall in their FA Cup clash with Crystal Palace, after kicking stiker Jean-Philippe Mateta in the head during a challenge for the ball. | AFP via Getty Images

Millwall’s goalkeeper could be slapped with a longer ban for his controversial kick on Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roberts was sent off after kicking Mateta in the head as the pair raced towards the ball early on in Saturday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie, with Mateta requiring 25 stitches.

The Football Association confirmed on Wednesday it had submitted a claim seeking a longer ban for Roberts, stating that the standard three-match sanction for serious foul play was “clearly insufficient” in this case. Roberts has until Thursday to provide a response, the FA said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish described Roberts’ challenge as the “most reckless” he has seen, while television and media personality Piers Morgan called the incident “shameful”. The two players have reportedly spoken to one another following the incident, and apparently there is no bad blood between them.

Liam Roberts was sent off for Millwall in their FA Cup clash with Crystal Palace, after kicking stiker Jean-Philippe Mateta in the head during a challenge for the ball. | AFP via Getty Images

Palace confirmed Mateta had been discharged from hospital on Saturday evening after Roberts’ challenge left him with a severe laceration to his left ear. Millwall issued a statement on Monday saying they were “disgusted” at the abuse directed towards Roberts.

“The reporting on the matter, as well as disgraceful suggestions made by certain news organisations and high-profile figures within the sport that Liam intended to harm Jean-Philippe, has contributed to the unwarranted character assassination of Liam and fuelled abhorrent online abuse towards him,” the club statement added.

“No player at Millwall Football Club steps onto the pitch with the intent to harm another, and the club will continue to support Liam, who reached out to Jean-Philippe personally on Saturday evening with an apology which was accepted immediately.”