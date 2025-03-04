Millwall fans generally have a reputation for being unpleasant, but are they really the worst football fans in the country? Last weekend’s display certainly left us wondering this.

The absolute worst football fans end up being banned from attending football matches; known as “banning orders”, these are tracked by the government, which has kindly compiled the data for us.

So here are the English football clubs with the worst fans, based on how many banning orders were issued last season.

1 . West Ham United In the 2023/24 season, 49 West Ham fans received banning orders. | Submitted Share

2 . Everton In the 2023/24 season, 30 Everton fans received banning orders. | AFP via Getty Images Share

3 . Arsenal In the 2023/24 season, 28 Arsenal fans received banning orders. | Getty Images Share