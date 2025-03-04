Which English football clubs have the angriest fans?Which English football clubs have the angriest fans?
After Millwall fans chanted "let him die" which club has the worst fans - including Everton and Leeds United

4th Mar 2025, 5:41pm

Football fans throughout England were horrified to see Millwall supporters chant “let him die” as Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta laid on the ground.

For eight minutes, the Crystal Palace striker was receiving treatment at Selhurst Park after a coming-together with Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts, who was promptly shown a red card. During that time, the Millwall fans hurled abuse at Mateta - which the FA now investigating.

Millwall fans generally have a reputation for being unpleasant, but are they really the worst football fans in the country? Last weekend’s display certainly left us wondering this.

The absolute worst football fans end up being banned from attending football matches; known as “banning orders”, these are tracked by the government, which has kindly compiled the data for us.

So here are the English football clubs with the worst fans, based on how many banning orders were issued last season.

1. West Ham United

2. Everton

3. Arsenal

4. Manchester City

