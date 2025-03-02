Fans were horrified when Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta was carried off on a stretcher after Millwall keeper kicked him in the head.

After the challenge by Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts on Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta, referee Michael Robers sent him off for the challenge, but this was only after a VAR check. The ‘challenge’ resulted in Jean-Philippe being treated on the pitch with oxygen before being taken off on a stretcher and rushed to hospital.

Following the incident, Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parrish said: “So far we know he’s got a bad gash behind his ear and a head injury.

“He’s at the hospital and we hope for the best. There’s a lot of emotion in football but we need to talk to that challenge.

“In all the time I’ve watched football I’ve never seen a challenge like it. I looked to see how old the keeper is and he’s 30-years old.

“That’s the most wreckless challenge on a football pitch I think I’ve ever seen. He needs to have a long hard look at himself that lad because he’s endangering a fellow professional, maybe even his life.

Crystal Palace's French striker #14 Jean-Philippe Mateta (L) lies injured after a dangerous challenge from Millwall's English goalkeeper #13 Liam Roberts (3R) during the English FA Cup fifth round football match between Crystal Palace and Millwall at Selhurst Park in south London on March 1, 2025 | AFP via Getty Images

They’re all professionals out there and they’ve got to treat each other like professionals. They’ve got a duty of care and that goalkeeper hasn’t had one.

“It’s difficult for me to think about anything else with JP in hospital. It’s a dreadful challenge and why the referee needs to go to the screen I’ve got no idea.

“He’s a human being let’s forget about a football player that’s not just a normal challenge. If you’re kicking someone in the head with full force God knows what damage has been done to him.”

“It’s difficult for me to talk about the rest of the game because we’re worried about JP and it’s just a terrible, terrible challenge.”

Is Mateta still in the hospital?

No, Mateta has been discharged and Crystal Palace said in a statement that “We are very pleased to confirm that JP Mateta has this evening been discharged from St George’s Hospital where he received specialist treatment and 25 stitches to a severe laceration to his left ear.”

“All scans were clear and JP is feeling well. He will now rest and recuperate over the following days where his progress will be monitored by our club doctor.

“Thank you to the medical staff at both Selhurst Park and the hospital for their help and professionalism, and for all the wishes of support that JP and the club have received today.”

Will Millwall face investigation?

Sections of the crowd were heard chanting 'let him die' as Jean-Philippe Mateta received treatment, but Millwall will reportedly not face investigation for this. However, this may not be the case when it comes to alleged homophobic language that was directed at Palace left-back Ben Chilwell, who is on loan from Chelsea.