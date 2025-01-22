Brentford striker Yoane Wissa due in court after acid attack where his daughter was nearly kidnapped

Sky Sports are reporting Nottingham Forest have made a bid for Yoane Wissa of Brentford.
Premier League footballer Yoane Wissa is set to appear in court to confront a woman accused of nearly blinding him in an acid attack.

Wissa, who joined the west London club from French side Lorient in 2021 for £8.5m, became Brentford's all-time top Premier League scorer after his recent goal against Manchester City. Yesterday, Nottingham Forest reportedly made a £22m offer for the DR Congo international, though Brentford rejected this bid.

Wissa, who is also being linked with a move to Arsenal, is now involved in a court case that began on Tuesday.

The trial, held in Vannes, near Lorient in northwestern France, is scheduled to last four days. Wissa, who missed the opening session, is expected to attend the proceedings.

Yoane Wissa was the victim of an alleged acid attack back in Lorient, France.

During the hearing, the court was told that a woman had thrown acid in Wissa’s face in an attack allegedly followed by an attempt to kidnap his newborn daughter. The same woman, identified as 36-year-old Laetitia P, is accused of attacking another woman in Vannes the next day and kidnapping that woman’s baby.

The abducted child was later found safe.

Laetitia P faces charges of attempted murder, child kidnapping, and attempted kidnapping and could face a prison sentence of up to 30 years.

