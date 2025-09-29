Several family members of the same reality TV family are still in hospital fighting for their life after a car crash that killed three of their relatives.

Three members of the Putman family, stars of the reality show Meet the Putmans, were killed in an accident over the weekend.

The news was confirmed in an Instagram post on Saturday (September 27) by family member Isabelle, who said that the family patriarch Bill “Papa” Putman, his wife Barb “Neenee” Putman and daughter-in-law Megan Putman had all died from their injuries.

She wrote: “Dear friends and family, I come to you with a heavy heart asking for your prayers. Our family was in a tragic car accident and we lost Papa, Neenee, and Aunt Megan. They have gone home to be with the Lord.”

She also revealed that Uncle Blake, Lulu, Alena, Noah, and Gia were still in hopsital and asked fans to keep them in their thoughts. “We are asking for complete healing and strength for each of them,” she added.

The Putmans became the subject of a reality show on TLC eight years ago as fans were fascinated by their lifestyle, which saw 25 family members all living under one roof. They soon won fans for their faith, humour and closeness. The show moved to YouTube in 2021 under a new name, Growing Up Putman.

Isabelle has now returned to social media to give an update on the health of two of her family members; Noah and Gia. “Noah is still sedated, but we are so grateful to see he is responding to us with movement. Every small sign reminds us that God is at working and hearing our prayers.

“Gia underwent a craniotomy last night, and we are thankful to report that her care team shared some encouraging news, her brain pressure has gone down significantly. This is a powerful reminder that God’s hand is on her, guiding her healing every step of the way.”

No further information was given about the health status’ of Uncle Blake, Lulu and Alena.

Many fans have left further messages of the support on the latest post, which was uploaded yesterday (Sunday September 28). “My heart breaks for what the family is going through. Praying for Gia, Noah, and all of you constantly,” one person wrote. A second person said: “I will continue to pray for you all. I grieve for you deeply in empathy and I am holding you in my heart and prayers. Please let us know how everyone continues to heal. And I do hope that Blake, LuLu, and Alena, too, are stable. May you find comfort in the arms of God and all of us who love you.”

In a longer message, Isabelle wrote about the family’s unshakable Christian faith despite their grief.

“My entire family — Papa, Neenee, Billy, Jen, Brandon, Kacie, Blake, Megan, Jamie, Blair, myself (Isabelle), Abby, Emma, Addison, Bella, Mercy, Gabby, Noah, Mya, Nova, Lulu, Alena, Gia, Jonah, Eli, Solomon, Uriah, Samson, Luke, and Anna — all proclaim that Jesus Christ is our Lord and Savior. He is our hope, our peace, and our salvation. Even in this time of heartbreak, we rest in knowing that God is in control.”

She added: “We ask for your continued prayers for Uncle Blake, Lulu, Alena, Noah, and Gia as they recover, and for our whole family as we walk through this deep loss.”

The nature of the car accident is not yet known.