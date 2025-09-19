Ahead of the airing of the new series of MAFS UK, a previous groom has shared that he’s been the victim of a hit and run car crash.

Paul Liba, who took part in the E4 reality dating show in 2023, took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of his wrecked car.

He also told his 87,000 followers that he’d called the police about the incident. A short time later, he shared another photo in which his car could be seen alongside a police car and also a fire engine.

Paul, aged 29, wasn’t hurt in the crash. He did not reveal the exact circumstances of what happened, but his car had a flat tyre and had become stationary across the middle of a lane.

He captioned his first image: “What a great start to the morning. Involved in a f***ing hit and run."

The crash came just days after Paul returned from his first holiday with new girlfriend Sophie Currie, also age 29. Two weeks ago, the reality star shared a series of photos from their trip to Fuerteventura, Canary Islands. The post was captioned: “First holiday of many” and included the hashtag #LovedUp.

The former TV groom announced his relationship back in July. Taking to his Instagram page on Saturday July 12, Paul posted a photo of himself and his new girlfiend sitting on a paddleboard in the sun and smiling happily at the camera. She first posted photos with him on her Instagram page on May 30, suggesting they have now been together for around four months.

Fans of Married at First Sight UK will remember that Paul was paired with Tasha Jay during season eight of the show in 2023. The couple did remain together after filming on their series wrapped, but they announced they had split after one year together in November last year.

Paul returned to his Instagram Stories this morning (Friday September 19) to thank fans for their messages of support in the wake of the crash.