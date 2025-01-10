Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brooke Shields has blasted a male surgeon for giving her a vaginal rejuvenation without her consent.

Hollywood star Brooke Shields has opened up about having the vaginal surgery procedure without even asking for it. The actress explains that she didn’t ask for the procedure and it was done without her consent.

The 59-year-old had experienced discomfort, bleeding and chafing since high school due to the length of her labia, and she has now spoken out against a medic she says threw in a “little bonus” during surgery on her private parts.

She says in her upcoming memoir ‘Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman’ (on sale from January 14) she was recommended to undergo a labia reduction to fix her years of issues.

But she fumed and she did not give consent about what happened in the operating room. Brooke said after she went under the knife she had a check up with her Beverly Hills surgeon, during which he “proudly” informed her he’d added “a little twofer” to which she hadn’t consented.

The male doctor had given the ‘Blue Lagoon’ star a vaginal rejuvenation, defined as decreasing the average diameter of the vagina, mainly for sexual reasons. Brooke added in her book she was “dumbfounded” by the “irreversible” procedure, which she called an “invasion”. She also compared it to a “rape of some kind”.

What is Vaginal Rejuvenation?

Vaginal rejuvenation is a general term for a range of medical and cosmetic procedures that aim to restore and revitalize the vaginal area. There are both non-surgical and surgical methods available.

How much does cosmetic Vaginal Rejuvenation cost?

The cost of cosmetic vaginal rejuvenation in the UK can vary widely, depending on the procedure, the extent of the treatment, and the location. A labiaplasty can cost around £4,000, vaginoplasty can cost between £8,000 and £12,000 and the vaginal tightening procedure can cost around £4,000.

