Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have taken to Instagram to reveal that they are to become parents.

Katrina Kaif, who has 80m followers on Instagram, has shared the news that she is expecting a baby with husband Vicky Kaushal. The Instagram post shows a black and white polaroid of the couple showcasing Katrina’s baby bump, the caption for the post reads: “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude. 🙏🏽”

Following the post, Katrina and Vicky have been inundated with congratulations. Sajal Patel Verma wrote: “Wow wow ❤️ congratulations,” whilst Ranjana Singh said: “❤️❤️😍.” On September 13, Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to promote her “top five shades of -Our Hydra Creme Lipsticks.”

Katrina Kaif is the founder of Kay Beauty, which is available at Space NK. When she shared the beauty video, one fan wrote: “Is she pregnant ❤️🥰,” whilst another said: “Who came here after the pregnancy rumour.”

On December 9, 2021, Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in a wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. Vicky Kaushal is an Indian actor who appeared in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list of 2019 and has won awards such as a National Film Award. Katrina Kaif is a British born actress who is reportedly one of the highest paid actresses in India.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Katrina Kaif has a net worth of $60 million. In August of this year, British Vogue reported that Katrina Kaif’s Kay Beauty was coming to the UK and would be stocked at Space NK. Katrina told British Vogue that “I have a group chat with my innovation team, and sometimes it’s painful and sometimes it’s painstaking, but what I expect from my products comes from years of doing my own make-up.”

Katrina also told British Vogue that “I felt that the beauty industry and the beauty advertising around us could be more inclusive and more representative of the different kinds of beautiful faces that we see around us. So, creating Kay Beauty wasn’t so much seeing a gap in the market, but rather a passion for building this [diverse] community and a deep love for product innovation.”

Katrina also spoke about her beauty brand with Cosmopolitan India in 2021 and said: ‘‘To be honest, make-up has been one of the greatest passions of my life! And whenever anyone asks me about Kay Beauty and its success,

I always come back to this—if you want to be successful at anything, it has to be a passion...it cannot be just a business.

“And if you pour passion into any business, I think you will succeed. A lot of people don’t know this, but I have done my own make-up for years—for my movies and songs. And, of course, I have also worked with some great make-up artists and picked up a tonne of tips and tricks from them.

“So I have gained the experience and knowledge about textures and consistencies; about colours and efficacy. Make-up was and is incredibly special to me. Some girls like bags, some people like cars or coffee, or whatever...for me, it has always been make-up.”

Katrina Kaif is 42 and Vicky Kaushal is 37.