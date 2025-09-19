Strictly Come Dancing fans will be hoping to see reigning champion Dianne Buswell twirl onto the famous dancefloor once again - but will her recent pregnancy announcement hinder her return?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Aussie dancer revealed, 36, revealed earlier this week that her and boyfriend Joe Sugg, 34, were expecting their first child together. The couple, who met after being partner together for Strictly in 2018, will welcome a baby boy in 2026, however they have not revealed how far along Dianne is.

They made the announcement on social media with a sweet video, with friends, family and their Strictly co-stars celebrating the news. Vito Coppola was among those sharing well-wishes, saying: “THIS IS BELLISSIMOOOOO. The First Strictly Baby. Cannot wait to meet him and I promise to be the best crazy Italian uncle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While there is cause for celebration, the happy news has left some Strictly Come Dancing fans wondering whether Dianne will be able to take part in this year’s series, which launches on Saturday night (September 20). She has now broken her silence on her future on the show amid her pregnancy.

The dancer brings her new show with Vito Coppola ‘’Dianne & Vito: Red Hot and Ready’ to the Winter Gardens on July 12 | Getty Images for P&O Cruises

Will Dianne Buswell be in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing?

Dianne has confirmed that she will appear as planned on this year’s edition of Strictly Come Dancing. She has appeared on the show since 2017 and won her first title last year alongside comedian Chris McCausland.

Speaking on the podcast Winning Isn’t Everything, which he hosts alongside Chris, Dianne said: “I’m still doing everything I did before. Obviously with lifts there’s going to be a bit more caution. But my doctor has said everything is normal.

“He said, basically, if you’ve done it before, in terms of being a dancer and you’ve done this, done that, then crack on and keep doing what you’re doing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added that had she not been a professional dancer before getting pregnant, her doctor would have advised against her taking part in something like Strictly, saying: My muscles wouldn’t be used to it. ‘But because you’ve been dancing since you were five, this is what your body is meant to, he said you shouldn’t stop what you do.”

Dianne also revealed that she would be holding back on “doing huge lifts” in any routines, with Chris joking that this may mean an early exit for the star. She remarked: “But you look at the dynamic of the partnership and you can see straight away. A lot of partnerships don’t do many lifts, if that’s what is best for the partnership.”

Comedian Chris McCausland and his professional partner Dianne Buswell were crowned the 2024 Strictly Come Dancing champions. | BBC/Guy Levy

Who is Dianne Buswell coupled up with in Strictly Come Dancing 2025?

The celebrity-professional dancer partner in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing have not yet been revealed. It is unknown whether Dianne has been coupled up with a celebrity partner. From her chat with Chris, it sounds like she may be planning for dances with a celebrity partner.

However, viewers will receive an answer as to which pros will be coupled with which stars in Saturday night’s launch show. Strictly Come Dancing 2025 launches at 6.40pm on Saturday, September 20 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.