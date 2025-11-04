A reality TV star and his partner have told their fans about the death of their baby, saying they have ‘never felt pain like it’.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bachelorette's Bill Goldsmith and his partner Isabelle Eisermann have shared that their daughter Olive has been stillborn.

The couple made their heartbreaking announcement on Instagram on Monday evening (November 3). They shared a carousel of black and white images of them cuddling their baby girl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their statement, they said: “Our sweet girl, Olive May Goldsmith, was born sleeping on Thursday, 31st October at 4:14am at 27 weeks,' they began. “She put up the strongest fight, especially these last few weeks, with all odds against her and continued to surprise the doctors and midwives with her strength to hold on, until she no longer could.”

They went on: “We have never known a love like this and have never felt a pain like this. The words ‘I'm sorry, there is no heartbeat’ will haunt us forever.

The couple then said they had spent three days with Olive in hospital after her birth, which they described as the hardest days of their lives.

The Bachelor star Bill Goldsmith and his partner Issy Eisermann have announced the death of their baby girl Olive, who was stillborn at 27 weeks. Photo by Instagram/@bill.michael.goldsmith. | Instagram/@bill.michael.goldsmith

“We cuddled endlessly, showered her with kisses, dressed her, read to her, sang to her, and took her outside. We told her every second how perfect and loved she is,” they said. “Leaving Olive was the hardest thing we will ever have to do. No parent should ever have to say goodbye to their baby or walk out of the hospital without them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing directly to her daughter, they ended their statement: “We love you more than you could ever imagine, Olive. You were a fighter until the end and kept your mum and dad strong throughout the most heartbreaking journey.”

They also thanked all the medical staff who have looked after them, and also their friends and family who have supported them.

Bill rose to fame when he became an early frontrunner on Ali Oetjen's season of The Bachelorette in 2018.

The couple shared the news they were expecting their first child in September, posting an image of a heart shaped cake with the word ‘baby’ written on it in icing, surrounded by ultrasound frames. “Baby Goldsmith arriving Jan 2026! Can’t believe you’re half way grown already,” they wrote in the caption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair have received many messages of support. One said: “My heart is absolutely shattered for you both!! Sending lots of love and healing.” A second said: “Oh my heart. I am so sorry. Such perfection you are little Olive. Sending all the love and courage in the world. Absolutely heartbreaking.”

If you have been affected by baby loss, you can ring Sands helpline on 0808 164 3332.