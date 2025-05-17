French rapper Werenoi has died at the age of 31, hours before he was due to perform a concert.

Werenoi, whose real name is Jeremy Bana Owana, was confirmed to have died by the artist's producer Babs. He wrote on X: "Rest in peace my brother I love you!!!" French music news outlet chartsinfrance.net reported the rapper was hospitalised after going into cardio-respiratory arrest.

Owana was admitted into intensive care, but sadly died in the early hours of Saturday morning. Relatives and industry figures, including Fred Musa (Skyrock) have shared tributes to the rapper.

Radio host Musa wrote on X: "My condolences to his loved ones..." He shared Werenoi's producer's post.

The star won Album of the Year at French music awards Les Flammes in 2024. He didn't appear in person to accept his award, instead sending a video message of himself. He could be seen with a cast on his arm. He told fans he had been the victim of a "serious injury", adding: "It's just postponed, we'll see you soon."

Werenoi boasts more than 6.7 million monthly listeners on Spotify. He went on to release a number of popular tracks including Scarface, Solitaire, Laboratoire, Chemin d'or and Ciao featuring Ninho.

He also had the best-selling record in France in 2023, with the album Carre. He also achieved success in 2024 with Pyramide.