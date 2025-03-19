Singer Myleene Klass, 46, took to her Instagram stories to reveal that she has undergone a treatment.

In a bare-faced selfie Myleene Klass revealed to her fans on her Instagram Stories why she is looking “extra freckly.” She said: “I had IPL (intense pulsed light) to remove years of sun damage and pigmentation. These grown bits are going to ‘fall off soon’ apparently and give even skin tone! (ignore the brown spot. I accidentally burned my head with hair straighteners). Can’t wait to see the results.”

For those of you who are not familiar with Intense Pulsed Light Treatment (IPL), it is used by both medical and cosmetic practitioners to perform a variety of skin treatments for both aesthetic and therapeutic purposes. Individuals may have IPL for hair removal, the treatment of sun damage, skin pigmentation and thread veins as well as to help with acne.

According to Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, IPL is used in the treatment of dry eyes. The website explains that “The Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) treats the primary cause of the dry eye by targeting meibomian glands to improve their function, normalise tear quality and relieve dry eye symptoms. The treatment is administered with a hand-held device that emits brief pulses of broad light (the UV and blue light are blocked with a filter) to skin areas around the eyes thus photo-rejuvenating the meibomian glands, causing them to open up and express the protective oil more readily.

“IPL has been shown to improve tear quality, minimise debilitating dry eye symptoms and slow the progression of chronic dry eye. In addition, it can help to improve patient outcomes of vision correction procedures such as laser and cataract eye surgeries.”

Is Myleene Klass married and does she have children?

Myleene Klass is engaged to Simon Motson and they share a son, Apollo, who was born in 2019. Myleene is also mum to daughters, Hero and Ava, with ex-husband Graham Quinn.

A year ago, Myleene Klass spoke about experiencing four miscarriages and shared her interview with ITV news on her Instagram. She has been campaigning in a change of law for women and their partners to get paid bereavement leave after experiencing a miscarriage. In the caption for the video, she said: “Putting the FULL interview up here so you can hear the words I never thought I’d hear in this lifetime for yourselves. Look what we did! We’ve turned our pain into power 💪

Thank you @itvnews @oliviablake_mp @tommys We’ve made the world a better place for other women and ultimately for our babies.

See my babies, your voices will be heard for eternity, this change in law is your legacy.

Mama x

In response to Myleene’s post, one fan wrote, “I was treated worse than a stray dog after I miscarried my daughter's twin … I was 18 and I was treated so badly and the trauma that I believe I’ve carried throughout my adult life has stemmed from experiences like this. When you’re treated like this from highly educated adults at such a fragile age and time was awful. It really shapes your belief in your self worth!!!!”