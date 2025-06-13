An astrologer who predicted the Air India plane crash a week before it happened has gone viral on social media.

The astrologer, who goes by the name Astro Sharmistha on X, had first predicted in October 2024 that in 2025 there would be an “aviation boom around the world [with] major crash making headline as well”. Then, in December 2024 , she further said that this year “plane crash headlines may give us shock”.

Then, last Thursday (June 5), she reiterated her prediction once more. She took to X to say: “I am still holding high the prediction of [a] plane crash and destruction in aviation in 2025.”

Returning to X yesterday, (June 12), after the Air India plane crash happened, Astro said: “It is very unfortunate that we lost so many lives in Air India crash in Ahmedabad today. Jupiter is yet to enter Ardra, and India’s Mars Mahadasha is yet to begin—yet so much has already started.”

In Astro’s original October 2024 post, she also said that this year would see “flooding of spirituality, religious hooliganism [and] fighting for Freedom, freedom of temples, religious places etc.”

Many people reacted with shock after Astro’s posts went viral in the wake of the crash. An Air India flight heading to London Gatwick crashed and caught fire just minutes after take-off from Ahmedabad, India, yesterday - with only one survivor out of the 242 people onboard.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner was carrying 242 people, including 53 Britons, 159 Indian nationals, seven Portuguese and one Canadian. Eleven of them were children, including two newborns.

One social media user said on X: “I cannot believe this. Your tweet that there will be a plane crash and today we have one.” A second said: “I’m just left speechless by ur prediction for a plane crash.” Astro simply replied to say “astrology is amazing”.

So, just who is Astro Sharmistha? Keep reading to find out.

Who is Astro Sharmistha?

Astro Sharmistha’s real name is Sharmistha Dhas, according to her Instagram page. She is an aeronautical engineer. According to her official website, she believes that “astrology can give the right direction to your life”.

Posts written by astrologer Astro Sharmistha in 2024 in which she predicted plane crashes this year have gone viral after the Air India tragedy. Photo by X/@AstroSharmistha. | X/@AstroSharmistha

She can be reached on multiple social platforms and regularly shares useful information via text or video for fellow astrology enthusiasts on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

A statement on her website reads: “Astro Sharmishtha is here to take you through the journey of your day-to-day mundane living and guide you to unlock the mysteries of your everyday problems, as well as direct you better to understand over-arching concepts of Karma and past lives.

“She wants you to utilize astrology as a tool to decode your life, not just be overwhelmed or distanced by its vastness together with complex designs and meaning of the universe.”

Astro wrote a book called Star Talk and has given consultation to several well-known Bollywood celebrities in Bollywood - although she has not named which ones. She also offers tailor-made readings for all and appears regularly on TV shows as well in her native India.

What else has Astro Sharmistha predicted?

In September, Astro also predicted: “2025 is going to be the hardest year for Pakistan, so much so that even their Army will be helpless. Imran khan may come out of jail in few months. Pakistan will have food crisis, disaster through natural calamity, civil war, high death rate etc. Pakistan will be divided in parts in a year time. Inka bhuk mari dekh ke Bangladesh will be a bit scared and in limit. Indians shud sit back relax and enjoy the drama of Pakistan in 2025.”

In December, she further forewarned: “Economy of #Iran will be destroyed in coming two years. As Ketu will be crossing natal Rahu & Saturn in 2nd house of Iran’s foundation chart. They will be pushed to War, hopefully they can resist it. Iran will start regaining strength after 2027, like Kejriwal.”

The Israel-Iran conflict continues and Israel completely destroyed an airport in Iran amid a fresh round of air strikes earlier today, (Friday June 13).

Videos shared on social media shows a large plume of black thick smoke coming from the airport in Iran. Israeli strikes have hit more than 100 major targets in Iran, including nuclear facilities and missile sites, and killed senior military commanders and scientists in what Tehran said was a “declaration of war”.