Who is Fearne Cotton dating as she is seen with a new man after marriage split?

Fearne Cotton was spotted looking intimate with a new man after split from husband Jesse Wood.

It looks like love might be in the air for Fearne Cotton after she was spotted getting close to a new man. The TV presenter confirmed eleven weeks ago that she and Jesse Wood, son of Rolling Stone legend Ronnie Wood, were separating after 10 years of marriage.

In an Instagram post, Fearne Cotton said: "It is with a heavy heart that I let you all know that Jesse and I are ending our marriage." She also added that their priority "will always be" their children and also said: "We please ask that you respect the privacy of our family at this time."

In December 2024, Fearne Cotton took to her Instagram and said: “Hey gang

I'm going to be out of action for a bit due to a surgery. I felt a lump under my ear on my jawline a while ago now but this year noticed it was growing. Turns out it's a benign tumour and another small one above it on the saliva gland.”

Fearne Cotton also said: “I'm feeling positive about it all and will take the opportunity to rest and slow right down. If you feel a lump or bump or feel like something is a bit off, always go get it checked. I'm so glad I did as the longer you leave these things the more complicated things become.

She ended with these words: “It's obviously so weird that only a couple of months ago Davina told me about her tumour and then weeks later I was calling her having discovered mine. I'm not only lucky she's a bloody good mate but also a beacon of light and positivity when it comes to this stuff. Sending you all loads of love and I'll see you soon. 💗”

A few weeks later, she took to her Instagram again with an update and wrote: “The human body is incredible. In less than three weeks you can barely notice where I had the tumour removed. I feel almost normal. My ear is still quite numb and my face a little tender but other than that I'm feeling good.

“Only swipe if you want to see the gradual stages of healing. It's not massively gruesome but it certainly looks worse than photo number 1. I found the whole process fascinating and feel very grateful that the operation went well and that the tumour was benign. My surgeon Professor Oflynn made me feel extremely calm and all the nurses were complete angels.

“Nurse Jackie was especially amazing whilst I was in hospital telling me to get off my phone and nap etc. I needed a firm telling off at times. 🤣 Feeling grateful that I'm healing well and will always wear this scar with pride. A reminder to slow down and look after myself.”

In photos obtained by The Sun, Fearne Cotton is seen kissing Elliot Hegarty, 53, a TV director who worked on Disney+ hit Rivals. According to The Sun, Elliot, who shares three children with wife Laura, told her that their marriage had come to an end on Boxing Day. A source said: “Fearne and Elliot have known each other for a while. When their marriages ended their friendship developed into romance. They have been seeing each other since January.'”