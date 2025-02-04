Linda Regan has paid a heartbreaking tribute to her husband Brian Murphy - a sitcom legend who has passed away aged 92.

Linda Regan is a British actress and author, who has appeared on television, film, radio and on stage. She is best known for her role as Yellowcoat April in the British holiday camp sitcom Hi-de-Hi!. She is also the author of a series of successful crime novels.

Her husband Brian, who was was best known for his role in the 1970s British sitcoms Man About the House and George and Mildred, died in Kent on Sunday morning (2 February). In the touching statement, Linda Regan wrote: "My love for you will never die. RIP sweetheart."

In an earlier statement, Linda said: "I was lucky to have in my lifetime found my soulmate. Brian who I will love forever."

Other tributes also flooded in following the death of the star, with Brian's friend and agent Thomas Bowington described him as a "joyful and profoundly good-hearted man". The actor, who was born on the Isle of Wight in 1932, began his career in the 1950s when he became a member of the pioneering Theatre Workshop.

He then worked closely with theatre director Joan Littlewood throughout his early career. But he is best known for his role in Man About the House. The sitcom followed the trials and tribulations of flat-sharing in the 70s.

It ran for six series from 1973 to 1976 - and also starred Richard O'Sullivan, Paula Wilcox, Sally Thomsett and Yootha Joyce (as Brian's on-screen wife). Brian then starred in the spin-off George and Mildred, between 1976 and 1979.

He and Linda married in 1955 - and even starred alongside each other in the podcast sitcom Barmy Dale in 2023. Brian is survived by Linda and his two sons.