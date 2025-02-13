British actor Ruari Cannon has lodged a sexual abuse claim against Hollywood star Kevin Spacey 18 months after the actor was cleared of a series of separate criminal charges.

Court records show Ruari Cannon is suing the Oscar winner as well as two organisations connected to the Old Vic Theatre in south London. He has alleged that Spacey groped him after a stage performance when Cannon was 21.

Dushal Mehta, a solicitor at Fieldfisher, confirmed that a claim had been issued on behalf of Cannon, now 33, who had waived his right to anonymity. Spacey was acquitted in criminal proceedings of sexual offences alleged by four men between 2001 and 2013.

He denied all allegations of inappropriate behaviour and criminal wrongdoing. One of the men, who cannot be identified, has also sued Spacey. He claims he was sexually assaulted by the actor and suffered “psychiatric damage”. ­

Cannon disclosed his allegations of inappropriate behaviour last year in the Channel 4 documentary Spacey Unmasked, which featured previously unheard testimonies. He claimed that in 2013 Spacey, who was artistic director at the Old Vic, had touched him inappropriately in public at a press night.

Spacey said the allegation was “ridiculous” and “never happened”. Spacey told GB News last year: “I take full responsibility for my past behaviour and my actions. But I cannot and will not take responsibility or apologise to anyone who’s made up stuff about me or exaggerated stories about me.”

Who is Ruari Cannon?

According to IMDB, Ruari Cannon was born in 1991 in Northampton and was raised in Edinburgh, Scotland. At a young age he appeared on the Perth theatre stage in a professional production of "Oliver!" playing the Artful Dodger.

After leaving school he decided to study in America at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York and upon graduating in 2011, won the Charles Jellingher award for best actor. He is best known for starring in World War Z alongside Brad Pitt, as well as the film The Legend of Barney Thomson.