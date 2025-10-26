The Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner is reportedly dating Coldplay singer Chris Martin.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Daily Mail, Sophie Turner has split from her boyfriend, the Honourable Peregrine 'Perry' Pearson, after nearly two years together. Martin, who recently split from American actor Dakota Johnson, went on a 'secret date' with Turner soon afterwards, the outlet reported.

Martin, who famously "consciously uncoupled" from his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, has been in London this summer with a string of Wembley dates as part of Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres tour. His long-term, on-again, off-again relationship with Fifty Shades of Grey star Johnson began in 2017 and reportedly ended in June 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turner married singer Joe Jonas in 2019. They have two daughters together. Jonas filed for divorce in September 2023, and the divorce was finalised a year later. Despite a tricky custody battle, the exes are now reported to be co-parenting amicably.

The Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner is reportedly dating Coldplay singer Chris Martin. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Turner began dating Pearson in late 2023, shortly after her split from Jonas. The Daily Mail reports that they called it quits in September this year.

Joe Jonas recently called his divorce to Turner “tough”. Speaking with Esquire, Joe said music, family, and his brothers pulled him through one of the roughest patches of his life.

He said: “Divorce is tough. It’s not easy for anybody. People are so quick to make assumptions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And I’m just grateful that I have these guys, and I have amazing family and friends. People are going through so much, and the fact that I could go perform and make people feel something and maybe distract them from what they’re going through, or their divorce, for the two hours they come see a concert, it gave me so much purpose.

“That I could get out on the other side two-ish years later, and be able to have a relationship with my co-parent, Sophie, you realize you do everything you do for your kids.” Jonas then talked about his relationship with his brothers and said he’s grateful he can rely on them for support.

“These guys have my back,” he said. “Whether I wanted to talk about it or they knew I did not want to talk about it that day —they showed up for me in a major way.”