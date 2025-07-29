ITV has broken its silence on the future of a popular drama series - and it’s not good news for fans.

Joan, starring Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, is not set to return to screens for a second series despite impressing both viewers and critics with its first outing. The drama miniseries followed real-life figure Joan Hannington (Turner) as she made the journey from housewife and mother to professional jewel thief in 1980s London.

The series was based on Hannington’s 2002 memoir I am What I Am: The True Story of Britain’s Most Notorious Jewel Thief. It premiered in September 2024 and drew in around 4 million viewers per episode. Critics also raved over Turner’s performance, with The Guardian describing the series as “a hefty slice of fun”.

However, despite the success of the first series, ITV has confirmed that it will not return due to scheduling conflicts with the cast. A spokesperson for the broadcaster told Radio Times: "ITV and Snowed-In Productions would love to produce another series of Joan. However, as a consequence of cast availability and following co-production discussions it has meant a second series wasn't possible."

Turner is in-demand at the moment, having recently confirmed a reunion with her Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington in a new gothic horror film titled The Dreadful. Speaking about the reunion with her former co-star, Turner said: “They were trying to find someone for that role, and I was like, ‘You can’t not have Kit’. It’s set around the time of the Wars of the Roses, so we’ll probably be floating about in robes on clifftops again.”

The 29-year-old actress has also been tipped to join a new Lara Croft television series from Prime Video. The series will be written and executive produced by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, with Turner expected to play the titular tomb raider in the series.

She was also cast alongside Saltburn star Archie Madekwe and The Queen’s Gambit actor Jacob Fortune-Lloyd in another Prime Video production, Steal. Originally titled Haven, the heist thriller follows Zara (turner), an office worker who gets caught up in a violent robbery at pension fund firm Lochmill Capital. A release date for the series has not yet been announced.