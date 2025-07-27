The true story of double jeopardy law campaigner Ann Ming is being told in new ITV true crime drama I Fought The Law.

In the new drama, Sheridan Smith will portray Ann, who battled for 15 years to overturn the double jeopardy law, so that the man who murdered her daughterJulie Hogg could finally face justice.

Sheridan, who has played plenty of real people in various dramas throughout her career, including Cilla Black in Cilla and Charmian Biggs - the wife of the Great Train Robber Ronnie Biggs - in Mrs Biggs, has described Ann as her “hero”. She told Good Housekeeping: “I Fought the Law is probably the hardest job I’ve ever done, partly because I wanted to do Ann Ming’s story justice. She’s a little firecracker of a woman who took on the establishment and won. She’s my hero.”

The 44-year-old actress, who has a five-year-old son called Billy went on: “How had this little lady from up north gone and changed an 800-year-old law? I was thrilled to be asked to play her and couldn’t wait to meet her. Her story hit especially hard as I’m a mum myself now.” Sheridan, who met the real Ann during the filming process, added: “I instantly loved her. She’s salt of the earth. Tough, yet vulnerable. She’s been through unthinkable things.”

So, who is the real Ann Ming, what happened to her daughter Julie Hogg and how did Ann change the law? Plus when can you watch I Fought The Law? Keep reading to find out all you need to know.

What happened to Julie Hogg?

22-year-old Julie Hogg, who was a mum-of-one, was strangled to death in 1989. A police investigation found that William Dunlop had killed her and hid her body beneath a bath at her home in Billingham, County Durham.

Julie was first reported missing by her mum Ann in November 1989, and in February 1990 it was Ann who then discovered her daughter’s body in her home.

Juries twice failed to find Dunlop guilty of Julie’s murder, however - leading to Ann to fight to change the law so that he was finally jailed 17 years after the crime.

Julie Hogg was murdered by William Dunlop in her Billingham home in 1989.

How did Ann Ming change the law?

At the time of Julie’s death and Dunlop’s subsequent trials the double jeopardy law existed, which had been around for 800 years and prevented a person from being tried or punished twice for the same offence, either after an acquittal or a conviction.

Then, in 1997, Dunlop attacked an ex-girlfriend and her new partner with a knife and baseball bat and was jailed for seven years for wounding with intent, having initially been charged with attempted murder.

While being imprisoned for this crime he boasted to a prison guard about getting away with the killing, saying he could not be prosecuted again for the same crime after being acquitted twice.

But Ann began a campaign and eventually, after 15 years, got the law changed. Dunlop then admitted his crime in 2005 and was jailed for life with a minimum term of 17 years in October 2006.

Is William Dunlop still in prison?

Ann previously said the man who lied and then bragged about strangling and sexually assaulting her daughter before hiding her body beneath a bath should never be released. She had told the BBC: "We as a family are doing a life sentence, we are living and breathing what he did until the day I die."

Dunlop, who is now aged 61, had told the Parole Board panel in 2024 he had been a "violent, hideous, uncaring person" at the time who could have gone on to kill other people but said he now "deeply regrets" what he did. In April 2025, it was decided that Dunlop would not be moved to an open prison, despite a recommendation by the Parole Board. He is still being held in a high security prison.

When is I Fought The Law on?

I Fought the Law will air on ITV and stream on ITVX this autumn, followed by a documentary about Ann’s historic campaign. ITV haven’t given an exact release date yet, but we’ll come back and update this page when they do.