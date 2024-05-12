Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former X Factor star Katie Waissel launches new campaign to protect young talent from sexual predators.

X Factor star Katie Waissel has spoken about eight household names who have allegedly been victims of sexual assault and harassment in the showbiz industry. She is now launching a campaign #FORTHERECORD to protect young talent from sexual predators

Katie Waissel spoke out about the sexual assault bombshell to The Sun on Sunday and said: “There is an abuse of power and intimidation tactics are being used.

“There are many people who aren’t even speaking out because they are absolutely petrified about losing job opportunities.”

Katie Waissel then revealed some of the stories celebrities who had suffered abuse had told her. She told The Sun that “Celeb D: A household name in the acting world spoke of being forced to perform sexual acts on a director to advance their career.”

In November 2022 Katie Waissel shared a letter that she had emailed to the then Home Secretary Suella Braverman and said: “Last week I emailed the Home Secretary @SuellaBraverman with a formal letter of Request for a Public Inquiry into the abuse & misconduct in the Creative Industry Sector, highlighting systemic issues that concern the safety and welfare of the General Public.”

She recently shared an open letter to those in the Creative industries to address the recent government rejections of the recommendations made by the Women & Equalities Committee which were given during the inquiry into Misogyny In Music. Katie Waissel said in the post that “I write to you today with a heavy hearty but an unwavering resolve. It’s disheartening to witness the HM government’s response to the recommendations stemming from the women and equalities misogyny in music enquiry.

Katie Waissell #FORTHERECORD Campaign is launching on 14th May 2024. In 2021, Katie Waisssel claimed that she was sexually assaulted by an X Factor team member and alleged that the incident took place in the US some years after she reached the semi-final of the X Factor competition in 2010.

Katie Waissel has retrained as a lawyer and told The Sunday Times that she was taking legal action against Simon Cowell’s record company Syco Entertainment and said: “I am pursuing a civil case of personal injury, under negligence, which pertains to duty of care.”