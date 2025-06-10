She captured the heart of a nation and now the Yorkshire Shepherdess is planning to capture the imagination of young children with a new series of books.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our Yorkshire Farm star, Amanda Owen, will make her debut as a children’s author with the release of seven new books.

Owen, who is known as the Yorkshire Shepherdess, rose to fame for starring in the Channel 5 documentary series, Our Yorkshire Farm, which followed her and her family’s life on Ravenseat Farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The farmer and author, 50, will now debut as a children’s writer with the release of seven new titles including picture books, middle-grade non-fiction and fiction.

Her first book is a collection of short stories inspired by life on the farm for readers aged eight to 12 titled, Christmas Tales From The Farm, which is expected to hit shelves this September.

Owen said: “I am absolutely delighted to have been given the opportunity to enter the world of children’s books with renowned publishers, Puffin.

“As a mother myself I know firsthand the joy that books can bring to young readers and how a book can stay with you into adulthood, take you places and open up new worlds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To be taken under the wing of the Puffin family, publishers of some of my childhood favourites, is something that I could never have dreamed of being possible.”

Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen | Richard Walker/PA Wire

Illustrated by Becca Hall, the collection of short stories will follow countryside characters including a runaway reindeer, special chickens and a clever sheepdog.

Katie Sinfield, editor at Puffin, said: “It felt only natural to bring Amanda’s remarkable farming experience and wonderful gift for storytelling to young readers.

“I can’t wait for families everywhere to meet real-life characters such as Chalky the dog and Coco the sheep, and to experience the magic of Ravenseat Farm through the warmth of Amanda’s bestselling writing and Becca Hall’s beautiful illustrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Christmas Tales From The Farm is an incredible book to kick-start our ambitious publishing partnership, and the perfect, must-have gift for every household to read together this Christmas.’

The mum-of-nine is also known for The Yorkshire Shepherdess trilogy and her 2021 title, Celebrating The Seasons With The Yorkshire Shepherdess, which features stories and pictures from their lives in the countryside, alongside seasonal recipes.

Owen’s literary agent, Jo Cantello, added: “It’s a dream come true to be working with the fantastically talented and supportive Puffin team on Amanda’s first children’s title, having spent my childhood with my nose buried deep in their books.

“We can’t wait to see how Christmas Tales From The Farm is received and to introduce Amanda’s incredible gift for storytelling and her characterful farmyard animals to a new audience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owen now stars in the Channel 4 series, Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive And Kids, which follows the family as they renovate a farmhouse in the Yorkshire Dales.

Christmas Tales from the Farm is due to be published in hardback on September 11.