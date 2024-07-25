Youtuber Mr Beast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, with now former co-host Ava Kris Tyson. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images for Nickelodeon

YouTube star MrBeast has responded to grooming allegations against his co-host Ava Kris Tyson, saying he is “disgusted”.

Tyson, aged 28, has denied allegations of sending inappropriate messages to a minor, who was said to be 13 years old, when she was aged 20.

She announced on Tuesday (July 23) she had "mutually decided it's best I permanently step away from all things MrBeast and social media to focus on my family and mental health".

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, then addressed the allegations in a post on X on Thursday (July 25).

Writing to his 30 million followers, he wrote: "Over the last few days, I've become aware of the serious allegations of Ava Tyson's behaviour online and I am disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts.

He continued to say that he was carrying out his own investigation in to what happened. "During that time, I have been focused on hiring an independent third party to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure I have all the facts.

He went on: "That said, I've seen enough online and taken immediate action to remove Ava from the company, my channel, and any association with MrBeast. I do not condone or support any of the inappropriate actions.

"I will allow the independent investigators the necessary time to conduct a comprehensive investigation and will take any further actions based on their findings."

Tyson's full statement from earlier this week read: "I would like to apologise for any of my past behaviour or comments if it hurt or offended anyone. It was not my intent."

She added: "I never groomed anyone. The person who gets brought up in these accusations has vocally supported that they are false. Having said that, I humbly apologise to anyone I have hurt with my unacceptable social media posts, past actions, and to those who may feel betrayed by how I used to act online.

She also insisted that the incident was based on “old humour” and “bad edgy jokes”. "To lump these two factors together to create a narrative that my behaviour extended beyond bad edgy jokes is disgusting and did not happen.

“In past years, I have learned that my old humour is not acceptable. I cannot change who I was, but I can continue to work on myself. I don't want these accusations to impact the hundreds of people who work at MrBeast, which is why I have stepped away."

The allegations against Tyson, who underwent hormone replacement therapy and changed her name from Kris Tyson to Ava Kris last year, first came out on a YouTube video which was published in June.

The alleged victim, however, said that videos claiming Tyson groomed him "are massive lies and twisting the truth". He said: "Ava never did anything wrong, and just made a few edgy jokes. I was never exploited or taken advantage of.

"This situation takes away from children who are actively being exploited everyday online. I am not a victim of anything being claimed in these videos or at all."

