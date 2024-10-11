Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A YouTuber who collaborates with Yung Filly is the first content creator to break their silence after the latter was arrested.

As previously reported by NationalWorld, Yung Filly - real name Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos - was arrested in Brisbane on Tuesday and transferred to Perth, where the alleged offenses took place.

Barrientos has been charged with four charges of sexual penetration without consent and three charges of assault causing bodily harm, as well as impeding a person’s breathing or circulation by applying pressure to their neck.

It comes following an alleged incident at his hotel room in Perth on Saturday, September 28, which involved a woman in her 20s.

Now, fellow YouTuber Angry Ginge - otherwise known as Morgan Burtwhistle - is the first entertainer to break cover and speak about Barrientos’ arrest. Ginge runs an online series with Barrientos called Girth n Turf, playing Pro Clubs on the video game EA FC with a number of friends and other YouTubers. The series is so popular that ex-footballer Wayne Rooney and darts sensation Luke Littler have also played with the group.

Going live on Twitch, Burtwhistle said: “Where to start? 4 o'clock in the morning, I'm laying in bed, right? I see what's going on on Twitter. First of all, I'm the exact same as you. I'm shocked! Yeah, you know, mental. Mental.

“But he's now obviously involved in legal proceedings. I cannot comment on legal proceedings. Yeah, you know how it is - mad. Honestly, I can't comment on legal proceedings. I don't know anything more.

“I know the exact same as you, I know what's been put out in the news, I don't know anything more. Please don't think I do.

“I think the next big question [is about Girth n Turf] - you want my honest answer, I don't know its future. We'll see what we can do.

“But, at the minute, I don't know. And that's all I'm going to say. And there's not much else I can say.”

Barrientos has been granted bail under strict conditions. He was required to provide a personal undertaking of 100,000 Australian dollars (£52,000), along with a surety of the same amount, the PA news agency reports.