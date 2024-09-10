Fans of Zoe Ball have been left frustrated and concerned over the radio presenter’s continued absence from her BBC Radio 2 morning show.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 53-year-old host has not been on the air since August 8, with Scott Mills and Gaby Roslin stepping in as her replacements. This follows an earlier break in the year when Ball faced personal challenges, including the loss of her mother in April after a battle with cancer and undergoing emergency dental surgery.

Some listeners are growing increasingly unhappy with her latest extended time off. The Radio 2 schedule currently shows Mills hosting the morning show for the rest of the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting on X, some fans have voiced their discontent over her prolonged absence. One user said: “Is this a BBC scandal, complete misuse of licence payers funds. Zoe Ball gets to pick and choose her contract terms and conditions. She’s never at work, more holidays than you can imagine. Are we mugs paying for this. No comment.”

Another user shared a similar sentiment, adding: “Why are the BBC still paying Zoe Ball when she is still off air, just get rid of her for someone who does want to work early morning shift. Just saying.”

Despite the criticism, there has also been support and concern for Ball, whose reason for the absence remains unknown. Following her absence from the Radio 2 In The Park event over the weekend, one listener said: “Listening and watching all the #R2InThePark content. What has happened to Zoe Ball? She's been off the Radio for five weeks in total - no mention of her whatsoever the last few weeks. I hope she's ok.”

This week, Mills continues as her stand-in, a choice that has split opinion among fans. While some enjoy his presence in the early morning slot, others are eagerly awaiting Ball's return.