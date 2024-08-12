Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BBC Radio 2 listeners have been given a shock after regular presenter Zoe Ball was replaced without warning.

Scott Mills filled in as host today (August 12), causing some concern when he mentioned that regular host Zoe Ball would be away "for weeks" and sent her well wishes from the team.

When the show began at 6.30 am, Ball was strangely absent, and Mills greeted listeners in her place. Introducing the show he said: “Good Morning. You weren't expecting me were you? Welcome to Monday. It's Scott Mills.

“If you set your alarm every morning to go off at 6.30am and normally Zoe comes on, please do not freak out. You have not overslept. I'm here doing the breakfast show. Do not panic. It's early. You aren't late for work.”

BBC Radio 2 breakfast show host Zoe Ball was absent from this morning’s show. | Getty Images

After the 8am news bulletin, Scott revisited the change and added: “If you've just put us on this morning, it's Scott Mills in for Zoe for the next few weeks. I'm sending you all my love, Zo', as are the team.”

Ball, 53, also seemed to have missed Friday's show unexpectedly. Despite assuring her followers on social media the night before that she would be hosting, fans tuning in on Friday were instead greeted by stand-in host Gaby Roslin.

Neither Roslin nor Mills offered any explanation for Zoe's sudden absence.

Ball and her son Woody Cook have proven to be an extremely popular duo on Channel 5’s Celebrity Gogglebox - so much so that the pair will likely soon be getting their own TV show. Speaking to the Sun, Cook said: “Me and my mum keep being pitched for really cool stuff. The industry is so hard, but we’ll get there.”