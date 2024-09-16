Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

BBC Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball is set to miss another week of her breakfast show amid a confession from an insider.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ball, 53, has been missing from her popular Radio 2 breakfast show since early August, with DJs Scott Mills and Gaby Roslin stepping in to cover in her absence. Mills looks set to continue his stint in the morning slot with Ball expected to miss the show for another week.

Fans have become notably concerned about Ball’s absence and lack of explanation over the presenter missing more than a month of her show. According to the MailOnline, an insider close to the station said: “Nobody knows what has happened but everyone loves Zoe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “We hope everything is okay. Zoe is so loved at the BBC so to not have her around is really noticeable.”

Getty Images

Ball previously took a break from her show following the death of her mother, Julia Peckham, earlier this year. Peckham passed away from cancer in April, with Ball telling fans that she would be taking time from her show to deal with the personal matter.

She returned to the station following an extended period of time off, but she only appeared for a few days on the show before unexpectedly being replaced by Mills. On the first show replacing Ball on August 12, Mills said: "If you set your alarm every morning to go off at 6:30am and normally Zoe comes on, please do not freak out. You have not overslept. If you've just put us on this morning, it's Scott Mills in for Zoe for the next few weeks. I'm sending you all my love Zo', as are the team."

The BBC previously said in a statement that she would be returning to the station after fears from fans that she could be about to step down. A spokesperson said in early September: "Zoe will return to the Radio 2 Breakfast Show later this month."