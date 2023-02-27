Cineworld’s cinemas are still open as usual during the bankruptcy proceedings

More than 100 cinemas across the UK are at risk of closure if Cineworld fails to find a buyer after it fell into administration last autumn.

The major cinema chain hopes to be back from bankruptcy protection before the middle of the year, but the debt-ridden business expects any deal with its creditors will wipe out its shareholders.

The world’s second-largest cinema chain said on Friday (24 February) that it had been approached by “a number” of potential suitors, but none of them had been willing to pay in cash to buy the whole business.

The chain may have been hoping for a sale but it was always seen as unlikely it would find someone who was willing to take over the business and deal with its $6 billion (£5 billion) pile of debt.

Cineworld at Xscape is at risk of closure

Cineworld has said “there is a route” to emerging from the so-called Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings but added, “the company does not believe that there will be sufficient creditor support for a plan that contemplates any recovery for equity interests”.

It is thought any rescue deal for the business will mean handing over control to the companies and people Cineworld owes money to - and shareholders are unlikely to get anything back.

Cineworld’s 129 cinemas – which include Picturehouse – are still open as usual during the bankruptcy proceedings.

On Friday, Cineworld said: “The company has now received non-binding proposals from a number of potential transaction counterparties for some or all of the group’s business. None of these proposals involves an all-cash bid for the entire business.

“The company is reviewing such proposals in conjunction with its advisers and key stakeholders and, whilst no decision has been made as to whether to pursue a sale transaction, and the terms of any such transaction remain uncertain, based on the proposals received to date, it is not expected that any sale transaction will provide any recovery for the holders of the company’s equity interests.”

Which Cineworld cinemas are at risk of closure?

Cineworld has 103 cinemas under the Cineworld brand across the UK and the Republic of Ireland and a further 26 under Picturehouse brand. The future of the following 129 theatres remains uncertain:

Cineworld cinemas at risk of closure

Aberdeen - Queens Links

Aberdeen - Union Square

Aldershot

Ashford

Ashton-under-Lyne

Barnsley

Basildon

Bedford

Belfast

Birmingham - Broad Street

Birmingham - NEC

Boldon Tyne and Wear

Bolton

Bracknell

Bradford

Braintree

Brighton

Bristol

Broughton

Burton upon Trent

Bury St Edmunds

Cardiff

Castleford

Cheltenham

Chesterfield

Chichester

Crawley

Dalton Park

Didcot

Didsbury

Dover

Dundee

Eastbourne at The Beacon

Edinburgh

Ely

Falkirk

Glasgow - Parkhead

Glasgow - Renfrew Street

Glasgow - Silverburn

Gloucester Quays

Harlow - Harvey Centre

Harlow - Queensgate

Haverhill

Hemel Hempstead

High Wycombe

Hinckley

Hull

Huntingdon

Ipswich

Leeds - White Rose

Leigh

Llandudno

London - Bexleyheath

London - Enfield

London - Feltham

London - Hounslow

London - Ilford

London - Leicester Square

London - South Ruislip

London - The O2 Greenwich

London - Wandsworth

London - Wembley

London - West India Quay

London - Wood Green

Loughborough

Luton

Middlesbrough

Milton Keynes

Newcastle upon Tyne

Newport - Friars Walk

Newport - Isle of Wight

Newport - Spytty Park

Northampton

Nottingham

Plymouth

Poole

Rochester

Rugby

Runcorn

Rushden Lakes

Sheffield

Shrewsbury

Solihull

Speke

Stevenage

St Helens

St Neots

Stoke-on-Trent

Swindon - Regent Circus

Swindon - Shaw Ridge

Telford

Wakefield

Warrington

Watford

Weston-super-Mare

Weymouth

Whiteley

Witney

Wolverhampton

Yate

Yeovil

York

Dublin

Cineworld Picturehouse venues at risk of closure