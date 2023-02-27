More than 100 cinemas across the UK are at risk of closure if Cineworld fails to find a buyer after it fell into administration last autumn.
The major cinema chain hopes to be back from bankruptcy protection before the middle of the year, but the debt-ridden business expects any deal with its creditors will wipe out its shareholders.
The world’s second-largest cinema chain said on Friday (24 February) that it had been approached by “a number” of potential suitors, but none of them had been willing to pay in cash to buy the whole business.
The chain may have been hoping for a sale but it was always seen as unlikely it would find someone who was willing to take over the business and deal with its $6 billion (£5 billion) pile of debt.
Cineworld has said “there is a route” to emerging from the so-called Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings but added, “the company does not believe that there will be sufficient creditor support for a plan that contemplates any recovery for equity interests”.
It is thought any rescue deal for the business will mean handing over control to the companies and people Cineworld owes money to - and shareholders are unlikely to get anything back.
Cineworld’s 129 cinemas – which include Picturehouse – are still open as usual during the bankruptcy proceedings.
On Friday, Cineworld said: “The company has now received non-binding proposals from a number of potential transaction counterparties for some or all of the group’s business. None of these proposals involves an all-cash bid for the entire business.
“The company is reviewing such proposals in conjunction with its advisers and key stakeholders and, whilst no decision has been made as to whether to pursue a sale transaction, and the terms of any such transaction remain uncertain, based on the proposals received to date, it is not expected that any sale transaction will provide any recovery for the holders of the company’s equity interests.”
Which Cineworld cinemas are at risk of closure?
Cineworld has 103 cinemas under the Cineworld brand across the UK and the Republic of Ireland and a further 26 under Picturehouse brand. The future of the following 129 theatres remains uncertain:
Cineworld cinemas at risk of closure
- Aberdeen - Queens Links
- Aberdeen - Union Square
- Aldershot
- Ashford
- Ashton-under-Lyne
- Barnsley
- Basildon
- Bedford
- Belfast
- Birmingham - Broad Street
- Birmingham - NEC
- Boldon Tyne and Wear
- Bolton
- Bracknell
- Bradford
- Braintree
- Brighton
- Bristol
- Broughton
- Burton upon Trent
- Bury St Edmunds
- Cardiff
- Castleford
- Cheltenham
- Chesterfield
- Chichester
- Crawley
- Dalton Park
- Didcot
- Didsbury
- Dover
- Dundee
- Eastbourne at The Beacon
- Edinburgh
- Ely
- Falkirk
- Glasgow - Parkhead
- Glasgow - Renfrew Street
- Glasgow - Silverburn
- Gloucester Quays
- Harlow - Harvey Centre
- Harlow - Queensgate
- Haverhill
- Hemel Hempstead
- High Wycombe
- Hinckley
- Hull
- Huntingdon
- Ipswich
- Leeds - White Rose
- Leigh
- Llandudno
- London - Bexleyheath
- London - Enfield
- London - Feltham
- London - Hounslow
- London - Ilford
- London - Leicester Square
- London - South Ruislip
- London - The O2 Greenwich
- London - Wandsworth
- London - Wembley
- London - West India Quay
- London - Wood Green
- Loughborough
- Luton
- Middlesbrough
- Milton Keynes
- Newcastle upon Tyne
- Newport - Friars Walk
- Newport - Isle of Wight
- Newport - Spytty Park
- Northampton
- Nottingham
- Plymouth
- Poole
- Rochester
- Rugby
- Runcorn
- Rushden Lakes
- Sheffield
- Shrewsbury
- Solihull
- Speke
- Stevenage
- St Helens
- St Neots
- Stoke-on-Trent
- Swindon - Regent Circus
- Swindon - Shaw Ridge
- Telford
- Wakefield
- Warrington
- Watford
- Weston-super-Mare
- Weymouth
- Whiteley
- Witney
- Wolverhampton
- Yate
- Yeovil
- York
- Dublin
Cineworld Picturehouse venues at risk of closure
- Ashford
- Bath - Little Theatre Cinema
- Brighton - Duke of York’s
- Brighton - Duke’s at Komedia
- Cambridge - Arts
- Edinburgh - Cameo
- Exeter
- Henley-on-Thames - Regal
- Liverpool - Fact
- London - Bromley
- London - Clapham
- London - Crouch End
- London - East Dulwich
- London - Finsbury Park
- London - Fulham Road
- London - Greenwich
- London - Hackney
- London - Picturehouse Central
- London - Ritzy
- London - Stratford
- London - The Gate
- London - West Norwood
- Norwich - Cinema City
- Oxford - Phoenix
- Southampton - Harbour Lights
- York - City Screen