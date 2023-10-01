Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville splits from his wife of 25 years

Sad news for Downton Abbey actor, just a week after cast celebrated co-star's wedding

Hugh Bonneville

Actor Hugh Bonneville, star of Downton Abbey, has split from his wife after 25 years.

A spokesperson for the actor, who also starred in the Paddington movies and Notting Hill, told The Sun that Bonneville and Lucinda Williams – known as Lulu – had parted.

The spokesperson said: “I can confirm that Hugh Bonneville and Lulu Williams have separated.”

Bonneville, 59, and Williams, 55, married in 1998, having initially met as teenagers.

The couple have one son Felix, 20.

Speculation about the marriage grew when Bonneville was spotted without his wedding ring at the marriage of his Downton Abbey co-star Michelle Dockery last week.

According to The Sun, the couple renewed their vows on their 20th wedding anniversary in Las Vegas.

Bonneville dedicated Dream A Little Dream by Mama Cass to Lulu when he appeared on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs in 2016.