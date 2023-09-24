Could we see the likes of Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern return for a new series of Downton Abbey?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Actress Michelle Dockery’s wedding to Jasper Waller-Bridge looked like it could have been a scene out of Downton Abbey. Not only did MIchelle look incredibly chic in an Emilia Wickstead wedding dress, but she was joined for the happy occasion by most of the cast.

In attendance at the wedding were fellow cast members Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern, as well as Lily James, Joanne Froggatt (Anna Bates), Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith), Imelda Stuanton (Maud Bagshaw), Allen Leech (Tom Branson) and Lesley Nicol (Mrs Patmore).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rumours have continued to persist that there might be a return of historical drama Downton Abbey, which first aired in 2010, the sixth series came to an end in 2015. There were of course two feature films, the last was released in 2022.

In May 2023 the Daily Mail reported that “The production company behind the Golden Globe-winning show-which covered the many societal changes and world events between 1912 and 1928-is now casting and hoping that it can attract all of the big names back, including Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery and Elizabeth McGovern.”

The Daily Mail article goes on to say that “Wand while still in the early stages, sources say that it is hoped it will be ready to screen by the end of next year-although filming commitments by the main stars may push that back.”

What else has Julian Fellowes written aside from Downton Abbey?