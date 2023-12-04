Drumsheds London 2024 season: tickets and presale details for Chase and Status, The Hydra and Craig David
Drumsheds, a London club in an old Ikea, has released ticket details for its 2024 season, including Chase and Status and Craig David.
The biggest nightclub in the UK, Drumsheds, has announced its second season for early 2024.
The huge events venue, which has been converted from an old Ikea in Tottenham, North London, will be hosting Chase and Status, Craig David and Bonobo. In its first season, this autumn and winter, the super-club has already welcomed more than 150,000 revellers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The immersive event venue which has a capacity of 15,000 people is programmed by Broadwick Live, the company behind Printworks, Depot Mayfield and Field Day. Broadwick’s iconic music venue Printworks closed earlier this year after the former printing press it was housed in was developed.
Drumsheds' new season opens on 23 February with drum and bass legends Chase and Status. The old Ikea will have more DnB on 16 March at the Worried About Henry night, with a stacked bill headed up by Wilkinson. There will be plenty of special guests, with Dizzee Rascal, JME and D Double E last time.
Craig David’s TS5 Festival promises to bring some of the finest names in garage, house, hip-hop and more through the doors, all hosted by the man himself. While The Hydra, which was headlined by Bicep in the first season, will feature legendary electronic artist Bonobo.
Techno will play a key part in the 2024 sessions, and Drumsheds' industrial space will provide an ideal backdrop for the genre. On 9 March, Adam Beyer brings his Drumcode imprint to the venue. There are many more acts to be announced.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ajay Jarayam, director of music at Broadwick Live, said: "We’ve been pleasantly taken aback by the overwhelming support from our core audience around the new venue, so we’re hoping to continue that momentum with a different set of partners and parties for the 2024 season."
- 23.02.24 - Chase and Status
- 02.03.24 - Enjoy Your Life
- 09.03.24 - Drumcode (with Adam Beyer)
- 16.03.24 - Worried About Henry (with Wilkinson)
- 29.03.24 - Radio 1 Dance
- 30.03.24 - EXHALE London (with Amelie Lens)
- 31.03.24 - The Hydra Presents: Outlier (with Bonobo)
- 6.04.24 - TBA
- 13.04.24 - False Idols
- 20.04.24 - TBA
- 23.04.24 - TS5 Festival (with Craig David)
- 27.04.24 - OUR HOUSE with James Hype & Meduza
When are tickets on sale?
General sale tickets will go on sale at 11am on 7 December. You can buy tickets on the Drumsheds website.
Is there a pre-sale?
Pre-sale tickets are available at 11am on 6 December, the day before general sale. You can sign up for early access here.
Where is Drumsheds?
Drumsheds is located in Meridian Way, Meridian Water, in Tottenham North London.
It's only about four minutes away from Tottenham Hale (Victoria Line). It's also accessible by National Rail and buses.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.