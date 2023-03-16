Printworks London’s Final Season will run through to the first weekend of May

Printworks London is preparing for its final shows before closing down.

The south London mecca of electronica music will be shutting at the start of May for a “number of years”. It first opened in 2017 in Surrey Quays and has hosted the hottest DJs in the capital for over five years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The final season is in full swing, with more and more acts being announced. The Hydra will be taking over during the Easter weekend with five days of curated events.

Printworks London is closing in its current form due to Canada Water, the area it is based in, undergoing extensive regeneration. The project is expected to take years and the future of Printworks London has yet to be announced.

Here is all you need to know, including how to win tickets to an event of your choice:

When is the closing weekend?

Printworks London will bring an end to its final season over the weekend of 28 April to 1 May. The full line-up has not yet been confirmed.

Who is performing during Printworks final season?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Hydra will take over five Easter dates with their “Teachers” events - welcoming five club brands who have each been game-changers and masters in their own right. This features fabric, FWD>>, Plastic People, Tresor, and That’s How It Is, each curating a night in line with their individual and infamous legacy.

Printworks London. Picture: Jake Davis (instagram.com/jakephilipdavis)

Ed Banger Records XX will be bringing a plethora of label talent including a rare show from JUSTICE, whose left-leaning rock fused electronica has gained the duo a cult following across the world. They’ll be joined by Annie Mac, Uffie, Busy P, Vegyn and many more special guests across the two Printworks spaces.

Foreverland also drops the names for their party, with Jax Jones, Route94, Dale Howard, Nancie and plenty more affiliates who will recreate the Foreverland magic.

AVA London extend their club show into a daytime conference centered around the electronic music industry - with speakers, workshops and interactive sessions featuring Hot Chip, Sherelle, Steel City Dance Disks, Heléna Star just a selection of those who’ll be knowledge sharing on the day, and more to be announced. Other nights who have revealed line-ups include Honey Dijon with her Final Frontier exploration - Amapiano kings Major League DJz, Dee Diggs, Suze Ijo, GIDEÖN and more, and Body Movements first winter edition - with Chapter 10, Queer Bruk, Ripose, Herrensauna XXL, High Hoops and some ravers, dancers and surprises in store.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Denis Sulta mixes eclectic sounds from emerging names and established for his Sulta Selects session, find Dan Shake, DJ Boring, Sally C, Salute to name a few, ARTBAT’s UPPERGROUND plugs in Agents of Time , Argy, Shall Ocin, Fred Lenix, Cincity. All this is on top of the packed schedule already announced.

Other highlights for this packed-out season included a special outing from Defected on 11 March. The long-term venue affiliate unites a range of label family old and new with Arielle Free, Darius Syrossian, Hannah Wants, Low Steppa, Melé, Melon Bomb All Night Long in Inkwells.

On top of this, Printworks can share line-ups club regulars ABODE with legendary duo Groove Armada, Yousef, Paige Tomlinson and more, whilst Glitterbox announce a plethora of feel-good, energetic house headed up by Young Pulse. Charlotte De Witte returns for a second day with KNTXT, where Chris Leibing, Shlømo, Rebekah join, with 9X9 playing live and more.

For more information on the line-up throughout Printworks final season visit the venue’s website.

Can you get tickets?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Printworks warns that tickets are selling fast for its final season events - with many events already sold out. You will have to act fast to avoid disappointment.

Competition