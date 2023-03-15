George Ezra is currently in the middle of a huge UK and European tour to celebrate his most recent album Gold Rush Kid

George Ezra was forced to pull out of his show in London. (Getty Images)

George Ezra was forced to cancel his show in London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday 14 March due to sickness, casting doubt over his future performances for the remainder of the tour.

The 29-year-old singer songwriter is currently in the middle of a huge UK and European headline tour in support of his third and most recent album Gold Rush Kid, which was released last year.

Ezra is best known for a range of popular hits such as Green Green Grass, Budapest, Shotgun and Blame It on Me. But why did George Ezra pull out of his London concert and has the Budapest singer said about tickets? Here is everything you need to know.

Why did George Ezra cancel his London show?

George Ezra cancelled his show at London’s O2 Arena after suffering from acute vertigo. Ezra explained the situation on Twitter just hours before he was due to perform.

He tweeted: “Hi everyone, unfortunately George has started feeling incredibly unwell this afternoon. He’s been diagnosed by a doctor as having acute vertigo and as a result we sincerely regret to announce that tonight’s show at the O2 in London will not be able to go ahead as planned.”

Ezra explained that tickets for the show remain valid and that a rescheduled date will be announced in due course.

The singer added: “We wanted to let you know as soon as possible. Ticket holders, all tickets remain valid and please bear with us as we reschedule the show - we’re very sorry for everyone who has travelled for tonight.”

George Ezra is scheduled to perform in Leeds at the First Direct Arena on Thursday 16 March. But it is not yet known whether his performance will go ahead or not. After the current tour the singer is headlining both Latitude and the Isle of Wight festival this summer.

What is acute vertigo?

Acute Vertigo is a sensation which makes a person feel that themselves or the environment around them is spinning. The NHS website explains that the feeling can be barely noticeable, but in extreme cases it can be so severe that people find it difficult to keep their balance and do everyday tasks.