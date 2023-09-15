Broadwick Live, the founders of Printworks, has announced the line-up for its new warehouse venue Drumsheds in the old Tottenham Ikea

Drumsheds, the new warehouse venue from Broadwick. Credit: Drumsheds

The makers of iconic London nightclub Printworks have unveiled the line-up for their new warehouse venue Drumsheds, which includes the likes of Skepta, Bicep and CamelPhat.

Promising to be London’s “most impactful cultural centre of its kind,” Drumsheds will begin its first ever Autumn-Winter season in October, with 15,000 people filling its rooms every weekend until 16 December.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The immersive event venue is programmed by Broadwick Live, the company behind Printworks, Depot Mayfield and Field Day. Broadwick’s iconic music venue Printworks closed earlier this year after the former printing press it was housed in was developed. The site was a printing factory for 24 years, aiding publications such as The Evening Standard and The Daily Mail. While hosting Printworks for six years, Surrey Quays' multi-purpose space became London’s hub for electronic music, creative expression and dazzling visuals.

Now, in its new venture, Broadwick Live wants to ensure that the magic of Printworks is not lost but reimagined within a new home. And instead of an old printing press, Drumsheds is housed in the old Ikea in Tottenham - making it one of the biggest nightclubs in the country.

Based in Meridian Water, in north London, Broadwick promises that Drumsheds will become a “hybrid home for creativity in London,” utilising visuals, dance performances and lighting to ensure that the audience’s experience is at the core of the music venue’s ethos.

Drumsheds from the outside. Credit: Henry Woide

The space itself is multi-roomed and stretches across multiple floors, aiming to “break free from the constraints of traditional spaces with a blank canvas design and state-of-the-art infrastructure.”

Who will be performing?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Music lovers can anticipate an array of big names in attendance that span across genres including, garage, house and grime. Hosting acts such as, Worried About Henry, Skepta, Bicep and CamelPhat, the 12-show season offers a stellar showcase that is sure to leave mourners of Printworks re-energised.

Drumsheds is in the old Tottenham Ikea. Credit: Henry Woide

On 28 October, there will be an all-out night of debauchery from infamous party brand Elrow, with Halloween fun and theatrics. Jamie Jones’ esteemed Ibiza-based Paradise will be running an elite set of house acts joining on 18 November, including Marco Corola and Hot Since 82.

While iconic Northern Ireland DJ duo Bicep is presenting Chroma, "an audio visual and DJ exploration of techno, breaks and leftball oddities". The full list of dates and acts can be found on the Drumsheds website.

Where can you get tickets?

As Drumsheds’ season begins on 7 October, some shows are already sold out. However, there are still plenty of dates to choose from. Prices begin at £32.50 but can rise to £47.50, plus booking fees, depending on the release. VIP tickets total at £82.50 plus an £8.25 booking fee. Tickets can be accessed via the venue’s website.

How do you get there?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Only a few minutes from Tottenham Hale station, Drumsheds is located in North London’s industrial Meridian Water zone. The venue can be accessed via tube, rail or bus.