Haim paid homage to London with a spectacular show worthy of the huge stadiums they've been performing in with Taylor Swift.

If the 40,000-strong Victoria Park crowd weren’t already completely enthralled with Haim after the opening songs of their set, then Alana’s story about their love of London certainly sealed it.

During the final headline performance of All Points East, the youngest of the three LA sisters paused the concert to tell the jubilant crowd a story about how the trio got signed just over 10 years ago.

Amidst cheers and whoops, she said: “Our first album is about to have a really big anniversary. Ten years ago, we put out an album called Days Are Gone and it’s the craziest thing because we started Haim on 7 July 2007, and for years, we would play every parking lot, every venue and for any band that would let us open for them. We played so much and it was the best ever but no one wanted to sign us. No one cared.”

She explained that only their mum and dad would turn up to their shows in the United States, however the band heard a rumour that their first ever single Forever was getting played on XFM in the UK, and so they decided to fly to London.

Alana continued: “Me and my siblings came here, not knowing anything, we had no idea what was going to happen but we came here and we got signed to Polydor Records.

“Our first show we played after signing our record deal was at a place called Dingwalls and it was the first time we had ever heard the lyrics to Forever sung back at us. So what I want to say, to wrap this sentimental thing up is London and the UK was the first place to ever embrace us so we actually call this home.”

Now Haim are back in London to celebrate this milestone, and Alana’s tale was one of several nods to the capital, in a brilliant set of euphoric stadium rock that had the crowd singing along from start to finish. The sisters - Este, Danielle and Alana - started by coming out, one at a time, to Fergie’s song London Bridge.

An explosive opening salvo of Now I’m In It, Don’t Save Me, I Know Alone and My Song 5 saw the multi-instrumental band members perform drum solos and dance routines, as well as their regular instruments - a performance worthy of the 40,000-strong crowd.

And after this, Alana got emotional when seeing the mass of people lit up for the first time with “full house lights”, saying: "Don’t make me cry already, guys. I’ve already cried through like the first four songs." Then she later revealed that their whole family, including their parents and grandparents, had come to watch the show.

Haim will have got used to playing huge stadiums, having opened for and performed with Taylor Swift on 10 dates of the US leg of her Eras tour. And at All Points East, they showed how they deserved to be headlining, and not just opening, in front of the biggest crowds.

Their singalong LA rock is perfect for mass audiences, with the powerful Want You Back and upbeat If I Could Change Your Mind standouts. And despite the big crowd, the chatty band members still made the gig feel incredibly personal.

Este got some questionable responses when asking the crowd where the sisters should go out afterwards, including the slightly odd suggestion of the Chiltern Firehouse hotel. She seemed more on board with the iconic club Heaven, saying the band had played there before, and then launched into a brilliant rendition of 3AM.

Danielle got the crowd going before taking to the drums for Gasoline, and the saxophone during Summer Girl was the perfect accompaniment as a full moon shone down over Victoria Park.

The sisters played three classics from their much-loved debut - Falling, Forever and The Wire - before closing with The Steps, to rapturous applause. There’s no doubt that Haim are worthy of the biggest stage, and no better place to witness it than in London where they were first embraced more than 10 years ago.

Other highlights

Romy Madley-Croft was another stand-out performer on the final day of All Points East. The former xx singer and guitarist mixed a DJ set full of early noughties dance anthems with spectacular renditions of her own songs.

The pulsating lights and incredibly dancers made the Cupra North Arena feel more like a nightclub, with Enjoy Your Life almost taking the roof off. Romy is about to release her debut solo album Mid Air, and based on this show it'll be a must listen.