Dermot Kennedy will headline All Points East on Sunday 2023

Dermot Kennedy will bring his signature brand of pop to London over the bank holiday.

The Irish superstar will top the bill at All Points East on Sunday - part of a huge lineup of music in the capital. He is one of four headliners who are due to perform over the coming days.

But if you are heading to London for his show. Here's all you need to know:

When is Dermot Kennedy's show at All Points East?

He will headline the London festival on Sunday, 27 August - the penultimate date. He is one of four acts who will top the bill at All Points East concerts this weekend.

Where is All Points East?

Dermot Kennedy will headline the festival in London's Victoria Park this weekend. The full address is: Grove Rd., London E3 5TB.

What time does the concert start?

For the Dermot Kennedy concert, general admission ticketholders will be able to enter from 2pm. However those with Primary Entry can have access to 1pm.

Dermot Kennedy set time - how long is the concert?

The Irish star will headline All Points East on Sunday night. He is due on stage at approximately 8.45pm and will perform until 10.25pm - around 1 hour 40 minutes.

What stage is Dermot Kennedy on?

He will headline the East Stage (the main stage). It will follow a full lineup throughout the day on the stage.

Who are the support acts for Dermot Kennedy?

There will be a full day of artists performing on the main stage in Victoria Park before Dermot Kennedy's set on Sunday. The support acts on the main stage is as follows:

2.40pm - 3.05pm - Rachel Chinouriri

3.30pm - 4pm - James Vincent McMorrow

4.20pm - 5pm - Nick Mulvey

5.30pm - 6.10pm- AURORA

6.45pm - 7.45pm - Olivia Dean

8.45pm - 10.25pm - Dermot Kennedy

What could the setlist be for Dermot Kennedy?

Dermot Kennedy is keeping a lid on his setlist for All Points East - so fans will be left guessing until he takes to the stage at All Points East this weekend. However he has made a few festival appearances during the summer and could give a clue what to expect.

The singer was on the bill for Fuji Rock Festival on 29 July at the Naeba Ski Resort, Yuzawa, Japan. He played the following tracks:

Power Over Me

One Life

An Evening I Will Not Forget

Don't Forget Me

Moments Passed

Glory

After Rain

Outnumbered

Kiss Me

Something to Someone

Can you get tickets for All Points East?

Dermot Kennedy is one of four headliners who will perform at All Points East between 25 and 28 August - following Stormzy and Field Day last weekend.

Tier 2 general admission tickets are still available for Dermot Kennedy's concert in Victoria Park on Sunday. Prices start at £62.80 each plus fees.