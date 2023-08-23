The Strokes will headline an All Points East date this weekend

The Strokes are the next act set to headline All Points East.

The legendary indie rockers will top the bill in London as the festival heads into its second weekend. The performance will kick start a jam packed weekend - NationalWorld has a full guide for APE.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But when are The Strokes performing and what could the setlist be? Here's all you need to know:

When is The Strokes concert?

The band will headline All Points East on Friday, 25 August.

Where is All Points East?

The festival will take place at Victoria Park in London. The full address is: Grove Rd., London E3 5TB.

What time does The Strokes concert start?

The doors will open at 3pm for fans with general admission tickets on Friday. However those with Primary Entry will have access to the festival site from 2pm.

The Strokes set time - how long is the concert?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The rockers are due to start their set at 9.25pm on Friday, 25 August. The band will perform for around 90 minutes (1 hour 30) and are due to finish at 10.55pm.

However all times are approximate and subject to change.

The Strokes will headline a date at All Points East. Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

What stage are The Strokes on?

The band will perform on the East Stage (the main stage for All Points East).

Who are the support acts for The Strokes?

There will be a full bill of acts performing throughout the day in Victoria Park before The Strokes take to the East Stage on Friday night. The support acts on the main stage is as follows:

3.55pm - 4.30pm - The Lazy Eyes

5pm - 5.35pm - Be Your Own Pet

6.10pm - 6.50pm - Angel Olsen

7.25pm - 8.25pm - girl in red

9.25pm - 10.55pm - The Strokes

You can see the full lineup for Friday at All Points East by downloading the official All Points East app from App Store and Google Play.

What could The Strokes setlist be?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Strokes have not announced the setlist for All Points East in advance. However they have been on the road during the summer - with the most recent show being at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York on Saturday, 19 August.

According to Setlist.fm users, the band played the following tracks during a 90 minute performance:

Is This It

The Adults Are Talking

Someday

You Only Live Once

Alone, Together

Meet Me in the Bathroom

Ode to the Mets

Reptilia

Modern Girls & Old Fashion Men(with Regina Spektor) (First time together since 2003)

Ask Me Anything

Soma

Red Light

Juicebox

Automatic Stop

15 Minutes(First time since 2006)

Take It or Leave It

Bananas & Water(Improv Jam)

Call It Fate, Call It Karma

Hard to Explain

Why Are Sundays So Depressing

Last Nite