Jungle will headline an All Points East concert in 2023

Jungle will put the party in All Points East this weekend.

The electronic music duo are set to headline the London festival over the August bank holiday. They are one of the four headliners still yet to perform at All Points East.

If you are heading to the Jungle show this weekend. Here's all you need to know:

When is Jungle's All Points East concert?

The electronic music duo will be headlining an APE show on Saturday, 26 August. It is one of four concerts taking place over the bank holiday weekend.

Where is All Points East?

Jungle's concert at All Points East will take place at Victoria Park in London. The full address for the venue is: Grove Road, London E3 5TB.

What time does Jungle's concert start?

The doors will open at 2pm on Saturday for fans with general admission tickets. However those with Primary Entry will have access to the festival site from 1pm.

Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland of Jungle. Picture: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for OneOf

Jungle set time - how long is the concert?

Jungle are due on stage at 9.25pm on Satuday, 26 August. The band will perform for around 90 minutes (1 hour 30) and are due to finish at 10.55pm.

Fans are advised that all times are approximate and subject to change.

What stage is Jungle on?

The duo will headline the East Stage (the main stage for All Points East) on Saturday.

Who are the support acts for Jungle?

If you are heading to Victoria Park to watch Jungle's All Points East concert there will be a full lineup throughout the day. It includes a whole host of support acts on the main stage include:

2.45pm - 3.20pm - FLOHIO

3.50pm - 4.25pm - Wet

5.05pm - 5.40pm - 070 Shake

6.10pm - 6.50pm - Gabriels

7.25pm - 8.25pm - RAYE

9.25pm - 10.55pm - Jungle

What could Jungle's setlist be at All Points East?

Jungle fans can expect to hear plenty of tracks during their APE performance. They are due to be on stage for around 90 minutes - and previous performances give fans a hint of what to expect.

According to Setlist.fm users the duo played the following songs during an appearance at PRYZM in Kingston-upon-Thames on 19 August:

Us Against the World

Candle Flame

Dominoes

The Heat

Heavy, California

Beat 54 (All Good Now)

PROBLEMZ

I've Been in Love

Back on 74

Casio

Romeo

Bonnie Hill

Cherry

Happy Man

You Ain't No Celebrity

Coming Back

Don't Play

All of the Time

Holding On

GOOD TIMES

Keep Moving

Fire

What D'You Know About Me

Time

Busy Earnin'