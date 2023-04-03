Whether it’s for religious reasons or that you just like chocolate and hot cross buns, Easter is a time of year that many of us look forward to

For Christians, Easter is a time of great importance as it holds many significant religious connotations , as Christians believe that it was during this period that Jesus Christ was resurrected after he was crucified.

For those who aren’t religious, Easter is still a time that many look forward to, for things such as chocolate Easter eggs , hot cross buns and a bank holiday away from school or work.

Here are some ways that you can wish the people in your life a happy Easter, whether or not you or they are religious.

When is Easter Sunday?

Easter Sunday takes place this Sunday, on 9 April, with the upcoming Friday (7 April) being Good Friday and the Monday coming known as Easter Monday (10 April).

Unlike other major holidays that take place throughout the year, such as Christmas or Halloween, the date of Easter Sunday can vary year by year - and is actually dictated by the moon.

Nowadays, it’s common to eat chocolate on Easter (Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Easter Sunday is determined by the Sunday after the first full moon which follows the spring equinox.

The spring equinox always happens on 21 March, and the first full moon after that date this year will be on Thursday 6 April, which is why Sunday 9 April is Easter Sunday in 2023.

These rules mean that Easter Sunday can happen as early as 22 March, however the last time that that happened was in 1818.

How to wish someone a happy Easter

Greeting card giant Hallmark has shared a few ways that you can wish someone a happy Easter, with options to choose from depending on whether you or your recipient is religious or not:

“Happy Easter and God bless.”

“Happy, hoppy Easter to you!”

“Hoping your Easter is extra bright and happy this year.”

“Wishing you sunshine, good times and a very happy Easter!”

“Happy Easter to the whole family! I hope it’s a fun one for all of you.”

“Just wanted to say a warm springtime hello and wish you a happy Easter!”

“Thinking of you at Easter and sending sunny wishes your way.”

“Wishing you a happy, heartwarming Easter time.”

Quotes about Easter

Here are some great quotes about Easter that you can use if you’re finding it difficult to put your thoughts and feelings into words.

“The very first Easter taught us this: that life never ends and love never dies.”

“Easter is the only time of year when it is safe to put all your eggs in one basket.”

“The day the Lord created hope was probably the same day he created spring.”

“Our Lord has written the promise of resurrection, not in books alone, but in every leaf in springtime.”

Daffodils have become synonymous with spring (Photo: Hugh Hastings/Getty Images)

“The story of Easter is the story of God’s wonderful window of divine surprise.”

“Dawn and resurrection are synonymous. The reappearance of the light is the same as the survival of the soul.”

“You can cut all the flowers but you cannot keep spring from coming.”

“The great gift of Easter is hope.”

“Easter says you can put truth in a grave, but it won’t stay there.”

