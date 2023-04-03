It is believed that on the third day after Jesus Christ died on the cross, he was resurrected

This is what you need to know about the story of Jesus’ resurrection , and why we celebrate Easter today.

When did Jesus die?

It is believed that Jesus died in roughly 30 A.D, after being arrested, tried and found guilty of claiming to be a king.

He died on the day that we know as Good Friday, after spending around six hours on the cross.

A soldier pierces the torso of Jesus Christ with a spear as he hangs on the cross between two thieves, circa 30 AD (Photo: Edward Gooch Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

According to Mark 15:22 - 25, it was “nine in the morning when they crucified him”, with Luke 23:44 - 46 providing the timing of Jesus’ death: “It was now about noon, and darkness came over the whole land until three in the afternoon, for the sun stopped shining.

“And the curtain of the temple was torn in two. Jesus called out with a loud voice, “Father, into your hands I commit my spirit”. When he had said this, he breathed his last.”

When was he resurrected?

After he died, Jesus’ body was placed in his own tomb with a large stone covering the entrance. Soldiers also guarded his sealed tomb.

Jesus was then resurrected on the third day, on the Sunday which we call Easter Sunday, but is also known as Resurrection Sunday.

This was discovered when several women, including Mary Magdalene, went to the tomb on Sunday to anoint Jesus’ body.

They were greeted by an angel at the open tomb, which asked them: “Why seek ye the living among the dead? He is not here, but is risen.”

Circa 30 AD, an illustration of Jesus’ Ascension by Gustave Dore (Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The women were then invited into the tomb to see for themselves and, upon seeing the tomb empty, were instructed to inform the disciples about Jesus’ resurrection.

“Go quickly, and tell his disciples that he is risen from the dead,” the angel said.

On their way to tell the disciples of the news, the women were met by Jesus, who showed them his nail-pierced hands.

He told them: “Do not be afraid. Go tell me brothers to go to Galilee. There they will see me.”

The resurrection is an extremely important event in the Christain faith because, without it, much of the beliefs of the Christian church would be unfounded.

Why do we celebrate Easter?

For Christians, Easter Sunday is celebrated as the resurrection of Jesus. Many Christians will mark the day by attending church services in which the Easter story is told, and church-goers can choose to receive the holy eucharist, as well as participating in hymns and the lighting of candles.

Today, Easter is celebrated by both religious and non-religious people alike (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

With the UK a predominantly Christain country, even non-practising Christains and those who don’t subscribe to the Christian faith celebrate the day by gathering with their families, eating celebratory meals and indulging in chocolate Easter eggs .