Eid ul-Adha, also known as Eid al-Adha and the Feast of the Sacrifice, is the second and the biggest celebration within Islam.

This Eid honours the willingness of the Islamic Prophet Ibrhaim, also known as Abraham, to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience to Allah’s command.

However, before Ibrahim could sacrifice his son, God provided him with a lamb to kill in his son’s place.

On this date, Muslims around the world pray to show gratitude to God and create a feeling of community and belongingness.

But when is Eid ul-Adha and when are the allotted prayer times for this festival?

When is Eid ul-Adha?

Followers of the Senegalese Layene community perform a prayer during Tabaski (Eid al-Adha) celebrations in popular neighbourhood of Yoff in Dakar on July 21, 2021

Eid ul-Adha commences on the evening of Saturday 9 July 2022, but the day festival may be celebrated on 10 July by some Muslims, as this date relies on the sighting of the moon.

In the Islamic calendar, Eid ul-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah and can last up to four days, depending on culture and country.

As the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle, the dates vary from year to year, shifting roughly 11 days earlier each year.

Eid ul-Adha always falls in the same week as the important events of Hajj, which is a holy time for Muslims.

When are the UK prayer times for Eid ul-Adha?

Muslim devotees gather for prayers during the Muslim festival Eid al-Adha or the 'Festival of Sacrifice, at Jama Masjid Khairuddin in Amritsar on July 21, 2021

Eid prayer times vary city to city, even across the UK, as it depends on the sun’s path across the sky.

Eid prayers always take place before noon, but the times of dawn differ across the UK, which means the minute differences can affect what time you start your prayer.

The East London Mosque have released their prayer times for this year’s Eid ul-Adha. They are as follows:

7:00am – led by Shaykh Abdul Qayum

8:30am – led by Shaykh Hussain Ibrahim

9:30am – led by Shaykh Musleh Faradhi

10:30am – led by Shaykh Shafiur Rahman (with BSL)

11:30am – led by Shaykh Mohammed Mahmoud

As more Mosques across the UK start to release their prayer times, this article will be updated.

Why do people pray on Eid?

Muslim worshippers gather at the Huntington Bank Stadium during Eid al-Adha prayers and festivities on July 20, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Eid prayers, also known as Salat al Eid, is a time of celebration where Muslims congregate to show their appreciation and gratitude to God.

Eid is a celebration of something, and always follows a holy celebration of some kind.

The first Eid of the year follows Ramadan, and is known as Eid al-Fitr, which is known as Smaller Eid. It marks the end of fasting and welcomes the new month. On this Eid, it’s recommended to give alms and offer those who are less fortunate ways of participating in the holiday.

Eid ul-Adha, also known as the Greater Eid as it lasts longer, is the second Eid of the year. This Eid is always celebrated after the holiest day in Islam, the Day of Arafah - when Muslims on the Hajj pilgrimmage make their way to the site where Prophet Muhammad gave one of his last sermons in the final year of his life.