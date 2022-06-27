Eid ul-adha, or Eid-al-adha, comes following the completion of the Holy Pilgrimage of Hajj

An important date is approaching for Muslims - Eid ul-adha, also known as Eid al-adha.

It’s the second Eid celebration in the religious annual Islamic calendar and is due to take place in July.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The precise date of Eid ul-adha will not be known until closer to the time due to the sighting of the moon.

So, when will Eid ul-adha be this year, how will people celebrate and why can the date not be confirmed until closer to the time?

Here’s everything you need to know.

The day on which celebrations for Eid-al-adha falls is dependent on a legitimate sighting of the moon, following the completion of the Holy Pilgrimage of Hajj

What is Eid ul-adha?

Eid ul-adha is the second Eid celebration of the year, the first being Eid al-Fitr which took place in May.

The celebration of Eid ul-adha, which is considered to be the holier of the two Eids, is to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion to Allah, who was willing to sacrifice his son, Ismail.

At the point of sacrifice, Allah replaced Ismail with a ram, which was to be sacrificed in place of his son.

The original command from Allah was a test of Prophet Ibrahim’s commitment to obey his Lord’s command, without question.

Therefore, Eid ul-adha means the festival of sacrifice. This event is mentioned in the Quran, the Islamic Holy Book.

When is Eid ul-adha this year?

The day of Eid ul-adha falls on the tenth day in the twelfth and final month of the Islamic Lunar Calendar, Dhu-al-Hijjah.

The day on which celebrations for Eid-ul-adha falls is dependent on a legitimate sighting of the moon, following the completion of the Holy Pilgrimage of Hajj - an annual pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, the holiest city for Muslims.

When is Hajj?

Hajj is predicted to take place between Thursday 7 July and Tuesday 12 July.

According to the Umm al-Qura Calendar of Saudi Arabia, Eid al-adha is predicted to fall around Saturday 9 July this year, and will end around Wednesday 13 July - but the date will be confirmed nearer the time by a sighting of the new moon.

How is Eid ul-adha celebrated?

Traditionally, Muslims mark the occasion by sacrificing a lamb, goat, cow or other animal and sharing the meat with loved ones or the less fortunate.

The animal must be in good health and over a certain age in order to be sacrificed, which must be done in a halal friendly, Islamic way.

Eid al-adha is a public holiday in Muslim countries, but Muslims in the UK may take the day off work or school to celebrate this festival.

They will wear their best clothes for this occasion, go to mosque for prayers, and give money to charity to give poorer families the chance to have a proper Eid feast.

Mosques and community groups will traditionally often arrange communal meals.

They will also greet each other using the celebratory phrase Eid Mubarak and traditionally exchange Eid gifts .

What does Eid Mubarak mean?

The Arabic word mubarak translates as blessed while Eid means feast, festival or celebration, so Eid Mubarak can literally mean blessed celebration or blessed feast.

One of the well wishes and greetings people wish each other during the festival is: