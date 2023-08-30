Erykah Badu at Forwards Festival 2023: Setlist, times, can you get tickets?
Neo-Soul star Erykah Badu is topping the bill at FORWARDS Festival in Bristol this weekend
Erykah Badu is bringing her ritzy, iconic soul sound to FORWARDS festival in Bristol this weekend, just a week after she dazzled crowds at London’s All Points East. Her headline slot at FORWARDS marks the first time the American Neo-Soul star has performed in Bristol.
Forwards Festival is a two-day festival which aims to inspire a new breed of city music events, committing to positive change through social initiatives and forward-thinking discussions, alongside epic music moments. This year, the bill is topped by none other than Aphex Twin, Bonobo and more.
Erykah Badu is scheduled to perform on the first day of the festival and fans will be counting down the days to see the Godmother of soul take the stage. Here’s everything fans of Erykah Badu heading to FORWARDS festival 2023 need to know prior to the show including set times, the potential setlist, last-minute tickets and any clashes you need to be aware of.
Erykah Badu set time at FORWARDS Festival 2023
Erykah Bady will be headlining the West Stage on Friday, September 1 from 9pm - 10:30pm. Check out the entire Forwards Festival 2023 set-times here.
Erykah Badu FORWARDS Festival 2023 setlist
Here’s some of the songs Erykah Badu may perform, as indicated by her performance at All Points East last weekend.
- The Healer (Instrumental)
- On & On... & On
- Appletree
- Time’s a Wastin
- I Want You / All Night Long
- Window Seat
- Bag Lady
- Tyrone
Who is clashing with Erykah Badu at FORWARDS Festival 2023?
Erykah Badu’s set at FORWARDS Festival will mostly remain unaffected by clashes. However, fans should note Confidence Man’s performance on the East Stage finishes 10 minutes into the start of Erykah Badu’s headline set.
Fans might need to factor this in if they want to be present for the start Erykah Badu’s performance.
Are there last-minute tickets forErykah Badu at FORWARDS Festival 2023?
Yes, general sale tickets are still available to purchase via the See Tickets website. Festivalgoers can buy Friday and Saturday day tickets or opt to purchase a pass for both days.
